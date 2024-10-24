Fenerbahce vs. Man Utd. odds, picks, how to watch, stream, time: Oct. 24, 2024 UEFA Europa League prediction

Getty Images

Manchester United will look for their first win of the Europa League group stage when they visit Fenerbahce on Thursday on Paramount+ . The Red Devils haven't had trouble finding the back of the net, but they are desperate for a win after settling for a 1-1 draw against Twente and a 3-3 draw against Porto . Meanwhile, Turkish side Fenerbahce have a win and a draw in UEL play and are unbeaten in their last fourth matches across all competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here , and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network .

Kickoff from Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Fenerbahce vs. Man Utd. odds list the visitors as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Fenerbahce as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Man Utd. vs. Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce vs. Man Utd. date: Thursday, Sept. 26

Fenerbahce vs. Man Utd. time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Europa League picks for Man Utd. vs. Fenerbahce

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton . Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Fenerbahce vs. Man Utd., Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. The expert is confident in the Over hitting with the home team scoring two or more goals in seven of their last nine matches across all competition, including a 2-2 draw against Samsunspor in domestic play over the weekend.



Meanwhile, the Red Devils have found the back of the net in both of their previous Europa League matches, which includes a 3-3 draw against Porto. They are also coming off of a 2-1 win against Brentford over the weekend.

"Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes, but I expect Erik ten Hag to trot out a starting XI that can create plenty of scoring opportunities," Sutton told SportsLine.

