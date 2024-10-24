Thunder vs. Nuggets odds, line, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

USATSI

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to play the Denver Nuggets to start the 2024-25 season on Thursday night. Last season, the Thunder went 57-25 and locked down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They were eliminated in the semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks . On the flip side, Denver was also 57-25 but got bounced in the semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model .

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks . Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Thunder vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1.5

Thunder vs. Nuggets over/under: 229.5 points

Thunder vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -129, Oklahoma City +109

OKC: The Thunder are 4-1 in their last five games against Denver

DEN: The Nuggets are 12-3 in their last 15 games played on Thursday

Thunder vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Thunder vs. Nuggets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder have a young but talented collection of players. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most well-rounded playmakers who thrives in the mid-range. He scans the floor extremely well as a passer too. The Kentucky product finished last season ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.1) and ninth in assists (6.4) to go along with 7.2 rebounds per game. In the 2024 postseason, he dropped 30-plus points six different times.

Forward Chet Holmgren stands at 7'1 and his length is disruptive as a shot blocker around the rim. Holmgren can shoot the ball well from the perimeter but owns a soft touch in the lane. Last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. The 22-year-old also recorded 22 double-doubles last campaign. See who to back at SportsLine .

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to be dominant on the court. Jokic is an elite passer at his size and is able to set up the offense with ease. As a scorer and rebounder, things come easy to him. Last season, he was fourth in the NBA in rebounds (12.4) and third in assists (9) to go along with 26.4 points per game. Jokic has 130 career triple-doubles in the regular season.

Guard Jamal Murray is an additional instinctive and smart playmaker. Murray features a pure jumper who can space the floor while making good decisions as a passer. The Kentucky product logged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 6.5 assists per contest last season. In addition, he shot 42.5% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game. See who to back at SportsLine .

How to make Thunder vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks .

So who wins Thunder vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks , and find out.