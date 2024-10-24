Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Thunder vs. Nuggets odds, line, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzqZc_0wKE4xwX00
    USATSI

    The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to play the Denver Nuggets to start the 2024-25 season on Thursday night. Last season, the Thunder went 57-25 and locked down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They were eliminated in the semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks . On the flip side, Denver was also 57-25 but got bounced in the semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves .

    Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model .

    The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

    Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks . Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

    • Thunder vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1.5
    • Thunder vs. Nuggets over/under: 229.5 points
    • Thunder vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -129, Oklahoma City +109
    • OKC: The Thunder are 4-1 in their last five games against Denver
    • DEN: The Nuggets are 12-3 in their last 15 games played on Thursday
    • Thunder vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine
    • Thunder vs. Nuggets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

    Why the Thunder can cover

    The Thunder have a young but talented collection of players. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most well-rounded playmakers who thrives in the mid-range. He scans the floor extremely well as a passer too. The Kentucky product finished last season ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.1) and ninth in assists (6.4) to go along with 7.2 rebounds per game. In the 2024 postseason, he dropped 30-plus points six different times.

    Forward Chet Holmgren stands at 7'1 and his length is disruptive as a shot blocker around the rim. Holmgren can shoot the ball well from the perimeter but owns a soft touch in the lane. Last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. The 22-year-old also recorded 22 double-doubles last campaign. See who to back at SportsLine .

    Why the Nuggets can cover

    Center Nikola Jokic continues to be dominant on the court. Jokic is an elite passer at his size and is able to set up the offense with ease. As a scorer and rebounder, things come easy to him. Last season, he was fourth in the NBA in rebounds (12.4) and third in assists (9) to go along with 26.4 points per game. Jokic has 130 career triple-doubles in the regular season.

    Guard Jamal Murray is an additional instinctive and smart playmaker. Murray features a pure jumper who can space the floor while making good decisions as a passer. The Kentucky product logged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 6.5 assists per contest last season. In addition, he shot 42.5% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game. See who to back at SportsLine .

    How to make Thunder vs. Nuggets picks

    SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks .

    So who wins Thunder vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks , and find out.

    Related Search

    Thunder vs NuggetsNba predictionsSports bettingNba season 2024-25Sportsline projection modelDenver Nuggets

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, line: 2024 college football picks, Week 9 bets by proven model
    CBS Sports21 hours ago
    2024 Week 8 NFL score predictions, odds, picks: Expert releases exact scores for all 16 games
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Colorado vs. Cincinnati prediction, odds, line, props: 2024 college football expert picks, Deion Sanders bets
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    Super 7: Ranking seven NFL teams with legitimate shot at winning Super Bowl LIX as Chiefs, Lions lead pack
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    2024 NASCAR at Miami odds, playoff predictions, time: Model reveals Straight Talk Wireless 400 picks
    CBS Sports20 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Saints' Alvin Kamara gets free beer for life from New Orleans brewery after signing contract extension
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Where to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream, spread, odds
    CBS Sports12 hours ago
    Warriors make NBA history with two blowout victories to begin season, and the way they've done it is notable
    CBS Sports7 hours ago
    Bears' Zacch Pickens: Ready to go for Week 8
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    After two lopsided wins, Celtics face struggling Pistons
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Group of Five Power Rankings: Army bounces Boise State from No. 1 as ULM enters rankings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    UFC 308: Ilia Topuria gets the chance to fill the void of UFC's star problem in first title defense
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Yankees vs. Dodgers: Ice Cube, Fat Joe to perform prior to Games 2 and 3 of the 2024 World Series
    CBS Sports20 hours ago
    Dodgers' Freddie Freeman jokes about Kirk Gibson comps after World Series walk-off: 'I played the whole game'
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Temwa Chawinga lifts Kansas City Current to NWSL Summer Cup championship
    CBS Sports10 hours ago
    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, set to wear safest helmet for QBs despite Guardian Cap refusal
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Stars' Jake Oettinger: Rattled by Sabres
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha headline high-stakes El Clasico for La Liga top spot
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    San Diego FC reportedly interested in Kevin De Bruyne: Why the possible transfer could become a reality
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    MLS playoffs begin Friday with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in action | Clash of Brazilian stars in El Clasico
    CBS Sports22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy