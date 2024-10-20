Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: Top sleepers, breakouts and busts by proven NBA simulation

Getty Images

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 4.1 3-pointers per game. Volume was not an issue for anyone who included Doncic in their Fantasy basketball lineups, as he appeared in 70 games for the first time since his rookie campaign while averaging 37.5 minutes. He is going to be one of the first players off the board in 2024-25 Fantasy basketball drafts, joining stars like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Injuries seem like the only thing that could turn those players into 2024 Fantasy basketball busts, but which order do they stack up in 2024-25 Fantasy basketball rankings?

Last year the model called Thunder G/F Josh Giddey a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his sixth-round ADP. The result: Giddey had his minutes reduced significantly with Oklahoma City's roster improving and saw corresponding drops in points (16.6 to 12.3), rebounds (7.9 to 6.4) assists (6.2 to 4.8) and steals (0.8 to 0.6). The Thunder ultimately decided to trade him to the Bulls for Alex Caruso this offseason and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache last season were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's and Victor Wembanyama's breakout seasons before they went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors the last two seasons. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2024 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2024 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. You wouldn't normally think of a two-time All-Star like Morant as a sleeper, but he's fallen a bit off the radar due to a pair of suspensions, plus an injury, over the last two years. Morant has played in just 17 of a possible 102 regular-season games for Memphis since early March of 2023.

Over his nine games last year, he was still elite, averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds. It was a small sample size, but Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James were the only other players to average at least 25-8-5 in the 2023-24 NBA season. Morant is fully recovered from shoulder surgery, well-rested, and he says he's in a good place mentally, which could be a scary sight for the rest of the league as he embarks on a revenge tour. The 2024 Fantasy basketball rankings slot Morant as a top-three Fantasy point guard, even putting him ahead of Steph Curry. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2024 here .

Top 2024 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher . The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft brings an elite 3-and-D skill set to Atlanta, knocking down nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts while playing professionally in France last season. He enters a situation where he will receive immediate minutes alongside one of the league's top playmakers in Trae Young, who will take some of the attention off the rookie.

Risacher can play to his strengths as an off-ball shooter and slasher, which is the role he played with JL Bourg last year. He has a chance to be a starter at the very beginning of the season, especially since he brings a strong defensive ability as well. SportsLine's model has identified Risacher as one of its top breakout picks, ranking him ahead of other forwards like PJ Washington , Jonathan Kuminga and Keegan Murray. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2024 here .

Top 2024 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lakers guard Austin Reaves as one of its top 2024 Fantasy basketball busts. Reaves had a breakout season in 2022-23, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 64 games to earn a four-year contract extension. He was able to build on that momentum last season, posting 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.

However, he has been dealing with ankle soreness this preseason and will continue to compete with LeBron James and Anthony Davis for touches on the offensive end. He could see some of his minutes taken away by third-year shooting guard Max Christie and rookie wing Dalton Knecht , who was a first-round draft pick. Additionally, Reaves does not provide much Fantasy value in terms of blocks and steals, which pushes his draft stock down and makes him a Fantasy basketball bust in the model's rankings. Avoid these 2024 Fantasy basketball busts as well .

