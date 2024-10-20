Luis Enrique on verge of PSG extension ahead of crucial run of games in Champions League and Ligue 1

Getty Images

PARIS -- Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain future has been settled in the final few days of the October international break with the Spanish head coach agreeing to extend his stay at Parc des Princes until 2027. Although the French champions have not yet made the news official, the 54-year-old has earned and maintained the respect of PSG's Qatari owners who have been so encouraged by the first season under the former Barcelona and Spain boss that they have moved to tie him down now.

The control and mastery of expectations in Paris displayed by Luis Enrique since his arrival back in the summer of 2023 and in comparison with some high profile predecessors is hugely impressive and a fruitful first campaign together has strengthened that mutual confidence. A first term which included Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles as well as a run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals could not have been much better -- even if there is an argument that PSG did not do themselves justice over two legs against Borussia Dortmund.

However, it is not only the results that are doing the talking in the Asturian's favor, with Les Parisiens backing him in big moments with star players such as Kylian Mbappe last year and Ousmane Dembele very recently just before the October internationals. That Qatar-backed PSG have been steadfast in their support of Luis Enrique's stance from day one and have actively nurtured positive collaboration between the Spanish tactician and sporting advisor Luis Campos is in stark contrast with power struggles experienced by previous head coaches.

Further indicative of that fostering of positive relationships and understanding is that moves are being made to secure the future of star midfielder Vitinha who has been key to the transformation of this side over the past year or so along with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola. This deal being sorted out does not mean that there will be any slacking off tolerated, but rather an indication that the ex-AS Roma and Celta Vigo man is delivering on his mission brief so far of developing young talent while making PSG a competitive team once again.

A second senior goal -- first in Ligue 1 -- for 18-year-old Senny Mayulu is further indicative of that with the Paris region native one of a number of young talents being pushed to the fore these past few months including Ibrahim Mbaye and Yoram Zague who were also on the bench for Saturday's home win over RC Strasbourg Alsace. A big run of games gets underway with next week's visit of PSV Eindhoven and also includes the first instalment of Le Classique this season away at Olympique de Marseille's hostile Stade Velodrome, so it is the perfect time for the Parisien players to deliver on the faith that has been shown in Luis Enrique.

Thoms Tuchel was appointed England manager earlier this week and the German did enjoy backing from the PSG hierarchy to a point, but not to the degree that is being exhibited currently and certainly was not on display when Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier were in charge. That said, Tuchel's mission brief was different to Luis Enrique's given that star names such as Mbappe and Neymar were there to get the best out of for the former, while the latter has been asked to move on from them which illustrates how much the club's vision has changed since their 2020 UCL final run.

Saturday's 4-2 victory over Strasbourg at Parc des Princes has already retaken top spot for the Ligue 1 giants on goal difference after AS Monaco had edged their way in front only to give up that ground immediately and Luis Enrique will be looking to use this result as a springboard for fresh momentum ahead of this pivotal run up until the November internationals. By the time that break arrives, how this season is shaping up for PSG will be even clearer -- particularly as far as the Champions League is concerned with Atletico Madrid following on from next week's PSV clash.