Dolphins vs. Colts odds, line, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model
By CBS Sports Staff,
2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will play a home game for the first time since the end of September when they host the Miami Dolphins (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis lost the first game of its two-game road trip to Jacksonville, but it bounced back with an upset win at Tennessee last week. Miami snapped a three-game losing streak with a 15-10 win at New England two weeks ago before having a bye last week. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2021, when the Colts notched a 27-17 road win.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL sports betting picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite betting sites or their best sports betting app is way up.
Why the Colts can cover
Indianapolis is returning home with momentum following its upset win at Tennessee last week, and it is expected to get starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) back this week. Richardson has been a full practice participant and doesn't carry an injury designation, putting him in line to return for the first time since Week 4. He has 654 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 141 yards and an additional score this season.
Miami continues to play without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), but the Dolphins were able to snap a three-game skid with a 15-10 win at New England in Week 5. Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards, while rookie running back Jaylen Wright had a team-high 86 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Dolphins can lean heavily on a rushing attack that features Wright, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane .
Achane (concussion) was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday and has been cleared for Sunday. He has a team-high 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 56 carries this season. The Dolphins have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 trips to Indianapolis. See which team to pick here.
How to make Colts vs. Dolphins picks
The model has simulated Dolphins vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
