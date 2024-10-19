Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Dolphins vs. Colts odds, line, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paQRE_0wDR8YV800
    Jenna Watson/IndyStar

    The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will play a home game for the first time since the end of September when they host the Miami Dolphins (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis lost the first game of its two-game road trip to Jacksonville, but it bounced back with an upset win at Tennessee last week. Miami snapped a three-game losing streak with a 15-10 win at New England two weeks ago before having a bye last week. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2021, when the Colts notched a 27-17 road win.

    Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are favored by 3 points in the latest Colts vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5 points. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

    The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL sports betting picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

    The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite betting sites or their best sports betting app is way up.

    The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Indianapolis . You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

    • Colts vs. Dolphins spread: Colts -3
    • Colts vs. Dolphins over/under: 43.5 points
    • Colts vs. Dolphins money line: Colts -155, Dolphins +132
    • Colts vs. Dolphins picks: See picks here
    • Colts vs. Dolphins streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

    Why the Colts can cover

    Indianapolis is returning home with momentum following its upset win at Tennessee last week, and it is expected to get starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) back this week. Richardson has been a full practice participant and doesn't carry an injury designation, putting him in line to return for the first time since Week 4. He has 654 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 141 yards and an additional score this season.

    Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out, but second-year running back Tyler Goodson stepped up last week, rushing eight times for 51 yards against the Titans . The Colts have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while the Dolphins have only covered once in their last eight games. See which team to pick here.

    Why the Dolphins can cover

    Miami continues to play without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), but the Dolphins were able to snap a three-game skid with a 15-10 win at New England in Week 5. Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards, while rookie running back Jaylen Wright had a team-high 86 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Dolphins can lean heavily on a rushing attack that features Wright, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane .

    Achane (concussion) was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday and has been cleared for Sunday. He has a team-high 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 56 carries this season. The Dolphins have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 trips to Indianapolis. See which team to pick here.

    How to make Colts vs. Dolphins picks

    The model has simulated Dolphins vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

    So who wins Indianapolis vs. Miami on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Colts spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 192-132 roll on its top-rated NFL picks , and find out.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 7 injury tracker: Latest updates on Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson, Brandon Aiyuk, other hurt players
    CBS Sports5 hours ago
    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields: 'That's why I'm well-compensated'
    CBS Sports5 hours ago
    Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Late addition to injury report
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 1 in college football rankings; Georgia moves up to No. 2
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Perfect on six targets
    CBS Sports18 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Suffers long-term injury
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Bakhram Murtazaliev scores stunning upset knockout of Tim Tszyu to retain junior middleweight title
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Georgia's scary side came out to play in Texas: The SEC, and maybe college football, still belongs to Bulldogs
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Bronny James has breakout performance in Lakers' preseason loss to Warriors
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Christopher Bell wins pole, Ryan Blaney crashes in practice
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    2024 WNBA Finals: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts officiating in Game 5, says title was 'stolen' from Minnesota
    CBS Sports15 hours ago
    Ravens vs. Bucs Monday Night Football preview and best bets
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    2024 World Series schedule: Start date locked in for MLB Fall Classic as Dodgers advance to face Yankees
    CBS Sports16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy