Dolphins vs. Colts odds, line, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will play a home game for the first time since the end of September when they host the Miami Dolphins (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis lost the first game of its two-game road trip to Jacksonville, but it bounced back with an upset win at Tennessee last week. Miami snapped a three-game losing streak with a 15-10 win at New England two weeks ago before having a bye last week. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2021, when the Colts notched a 27-17 road win.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are favored by 3 points in the latest Colts vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5 points.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.



Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Colts vs. Dolphins spread: Colts -3

Colts vs. Dolphins over/under: 43.5 points

Colts vs. Dolphins money line: Colts -155, Dolphins +132

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis is returning home with momentum following its upset win at Tennessee last week, and it is expected to get starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) back this week. Richardson has been a full practice participant and doesn't carry an injury designation, putting him in line to return for the first time since Week 4. He has 654 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 141 yards and an additional score this season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out, but second-year running back Tyler Goodson stepped up last week, rushing eight times for 51 yards against the Titans. The Colts have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while the Dolphins have only covered once in their last eight games.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami continues to play without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), but the Dolphins were able to snap a three-game skid with a 15-10 win at New England in Week 5. Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards, while rookie running back Jaylen Wright had a team-high 86 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Dolphins can lean heavily on a rushing attack that features Wright, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane .

Achane (concussion) was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday and has been cleared for Sunday. He has a team-high 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 56 carries this season. The Dolphins have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 trips to Indianapolis.

How to make Colts vs. Dolphins picks

