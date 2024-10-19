Open in App
    Juventus vs. Lazio live stream, lineups: Where to watch Serie A online, TV channel, expert prediction, odds

    By Francesco Porzio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxfQu_0wDQuUE400
    Getty Images

    There Italian Serie A is back after the second International break of the 2024-25 season and Juventus will host Lazio for their Matchday 8 at the Allianz Stadium. The team coached by former Bologna boss Thiago Motta had a solid start of the year and are currently sitting third in the table with 13 points, only three behind the Napoli side that is currently leading the Serie A standings and the Bianconeri have only conceded one goal so far (a penalty against Cagliari). Here's what you need to know.

    How to watch and odds

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET
    • Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy
    • Live stream: Paramount+
    • Odds: Juventus +100; Draw +230; Lazio +300

    Team news

    Juventus: Motta will have to deal with multiple injuries. Apart of the long-term ones such as Brazilian defender Bremer (ACL) and striker Arek Milik, both Teun Koopmeiners and striker Nico Gonzalez will be not available. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie should not be part of the squad due to a minor injury, but should be available again for the Champions League game midweek against FC Stuttgart.

    Potential Juventus XI : Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

    Lazio: Marco Baroni is expected to name his ideal starting eleven, with midfielder Nicolo Rovella to play alongside Mateo Guendouzi, who trained with the team and should recover from his injury. Mattia Zaccagni and Boulaye Dia are expected to be named alongside striker Taty Castellanos.

    Potential Lazio XI : Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

    Prediction

    Between injuries and suspensions, it won't be an easy one for Juventus but Motta's are still favourites to make it against Lazio. Pick: Juventus 1, Lazio 0.

