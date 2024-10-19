Bournemouth vs. Arsenal lineup, prediction, picks: Where to watch Premier League live stream, TV channel, odds

Getty Images

The Premier League returns from the international break on Saturday with Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth rounding off day one of the action in what should be an intriguing clash. Mikel Arteta's side won by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline last season but no one in North London will be expecting an easy ride from Andoni Iraola and company. After all, over the last calendar year Bournemouth's points tally is more akin to that of Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle than it is a side looking to hold firm in midtable.

Arteta has already warned his side to ready themselves for a "big challenge" from a side who are "very well coached,..., super intense, really competitive and [have] a clear idea as to how they want to [play]". Arsenal will arrive on the south coast as favorites but this could be a tough trip for them. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, October 19 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, October 19 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Dean Court -- Bournemouth, United Kingdom

: Dean Court -- Bournemouth, United Kingdom TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bournemouth +400; Draw +300; Arsenal -150

Team news

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams could play his first minutes since June with Iraola having confirmed that he has a fully fit squad to choose from. The United States men's national team international will almost certainly have to ease his way back towards big minutes for the time being, having played just 138 minutes of club football across four appearances since his move from Leeds in August 2023. Elsewhere, Milos Kerkez could come in at left back, an area where they could need all the help they can get against Bukayo Saka, should he be healthy enough to start.

Possible Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kirkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Tavernier, Outtara; Evanilson

Arsenal: There are altogether more headaches for Arteta to consider. Martin Odegaard is recovering well and due back before the next international break for certain, but Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an unspecified setback that means he is no nearer to playing his first minutes of the season. There are numerous players who either picked up knocks on international duty -- Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli -- or missed it, that group including Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey.

Saka and Timber are expected to be available, Martinelli and Havertz appear to be shade cases while Partey will be fit. The latter is particularly intriguing with Mikel Merino ready and raring after his own injury issues. Who partners Declan Rice with the visit of Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium only eight days away?

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli

Prediction

Don't expect this to be plain sailing for Arsenal but they should have the quality to eke out a valuable win. PICK: Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2