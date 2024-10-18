NFL Week 7 odds, how to watch, live streaming: Expert selections, best bets, teasers, survivor pool and more

Week 7 in the NFL has no shortage of high-profile sports betting matchups. The top of the card has a Super Bowl rematch in Santa Clara between the 49ers and Chiefs, but we also have Texans-Packers and Lions-Vikings to sink our teeth into as well. Needless to say, it'll be another wild weekend in the NFL.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus .

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine , as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Take advantage of a sign-up bonus for new users with this BetMGM promo code .



Patriots at Jaguars (in London)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Jaguars -5.5, (O/U is 44 at BetMGM sportsbook )

"If you've been following these picks throughout the season, you've seen me fade the New England Patriots on more than one occasion. Not this week. In his first start, Drake Maye gave the offense more juice than it had in the previous five weeks combined. While it wasn't perfect, the No. 3 overall pick showed an ability to push the ball down the field and now has an ideal matchup against the Jaguars in London. This season, Jacksonville's defense ranks 30th in yards per play allowed and is giving touchdowns on 76% of their opponents' red zone trips (worst in the NFL ). Sure, the Patriots defense struggled mightily against C.J. Stroud and the Texans last week, but now they face a Jags offense that is lost, ranking 28th on third down and 22nd in the red zone. Patriots get the first win of the Drake Maye era and might end Doug Pederson's coaching tenure in Jacksonville in the process." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Patriots to come out of London with a win. To see the rest of his Week 7 picks, click here .



Patriots at Jaguars (-5.5)

Bengals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ ( click here )

Open: Bengals -1, O/U 47.5

"The battle of Ohio isn't what we thought it might be when the season started. The Browns are awful on offense, while the Bengals have struggled on defense. Something has to give here. I say Joe Burrow plays well and the Bengals defense will to continue what other defenses have done to the Browns this season, which is to make Deshaun Watson struggle. Bengals win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bengals to beat the Browns, 21-17. To see the rest of his Week 7 picks, click here .



Bengals (-6.5) at Browns

Lions at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Lions -3.5, O/U 50.5

"This game is coming at the worst possible time for the Lions, who just lost Aidan Hutchinson (most likely) for the season. I emailed Roger Goodell and asked him if the NFL could postpone this game until Hutchinson gets back. He hasn't responded yet, so I'll take that to mean that he's still considering my proposal.

"Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season -- though might possibly return in time for the Super Bowl -- after breaking his fibula and tibia in Week 6 against the Cowboys and I would share the clip here, but I don't want to give anyone nightmares, so I'm not going to do it. The problem for the Lions is that with Hutchinson out, their pass rush will likely be almost completely nonexistent. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Lions have 15 sacks, and Hutchinson has HALF of those. His 7.5 sacks lead the NFL even though he has played 1.5 games fewer than most other players.

"When Hutchinson was playing, the Lions were already struggling to stop the pass and I have to think that things are only going to get worse now that he's out. The Lions have surrendered 246.2 yards per game through the air, which is the sixth-worst number in the NFL, so that could open the door for Sam Darnold to have a big game. Of course, one of the five teams that's actually worse than the Lions at stopping the pass is the Vikings, who are giving up an average of 263 yards per game. That number is kind of deceiving, though, because the Vikings have been beating teams so badly that their opponents have been forced to pass in the second half.

"If Aidan Hutchinson didn't get injured, I would have thought about taking the Lions, but with Hutchinson out, I think I have to go with the Vikings here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Vikings to stay undefeated with a win over the Lions. To see the rest of his picks for Week 7, click here .



Lions at Vikings (-2.5)

Texans at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ ( click here )

Open: Packers -1.5, O/U 48.5

"Don't look now, but this could be a sneaky Super Bowl preview as two of the brightest young teams in the league duke it out from Lambeau Field. We'll back the home team here because of their opportunistic defense that leads the league in takeaways. This season, C.J. Stroud has had three would-be interceptions that were dropped by the defender, which is tied for the second most in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts. Against this secondary headlined by Xavier McKinney , who leads the NFL with five interceptions, any mistake will be taken advantage of. Houston also hasn't been the most favorable team to back this season, owning a 2-3-1 ATS record, including a 1-2 ATS mark on the road." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Packers covering the spread against the Texans. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here .

Use this Caesars promo code to place a wager on Jordan Love props



Texans at Packers (-2.5)

Dolphins at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Dolphins -1.5, O/U 49.5

"The Dolphins did score a five-point victory over the New England Patriots before their bye, but this is the same team that lost, 31-12, to the Titans. The same Titans team that just lost to the Colts on Sunday. Richardson is expected to be back under center, which I don't love, but I would love if Jonathan Taylor is back.

"I am a little nervous Miami could just run the ball down Indy's throat with its talented backs. Jaylen Wright and Raheem Mostert combined for 166 rushing yards vs. the Patriots, but this Colts team is good enough to beat Tyler Huntley's Dolphins by at least three points. In fact, Miami has covered the spread just once this season, and is averaging 1.1 points per drive. Yes, that obviously ranks last in the NFL ." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Colts to cover the 3-point spread over Miami. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here .



Dolphins at Colts (-3.5)

Eagles at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 44

"The Eagles didn't look good in beating the Browns last week, while the Giants lacked offense in their loss to the Bengals. The Giants defense is playing well, while the Eagles offense is not. The Giants will get back receiver Malik Nabers in this one, which will matter in a big way. The Giants win it in an upset." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Giants upsetting the Eagles, 24-20. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here .



Eagles (-3) at Giants

Seahawks at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Falcons -3.5, O/U 48

"These teams come into this matchup on two entirely different trajectories. For the Falcons, they are atop the NFC South and riding a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have lost three straight. Naturally, we'll be siding with the Seahawks here. The Falcons rank 29th in the NFL in pressure rate this season, meaning that Geno Smith shouldn't be thrown off whenever he drops back to pass. Not only that, but the Seattle offense shouldn't have a hard time moving the chains, either, as Atlanta ranks 31st in the NFL on third down. Those issues defensively should be enough to keep the Seahawks within the field goal threshold and possibly even pull off the upset. However, we'll simply take the points here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Seattle to cover on the road against Atlanta. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here .



Seahawks at Falcons (-3)

Titans at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ ( click here )

Open: Bills -6.5, O/U 47.5

"Things aren't going well in Tennessee. Some fans want Will Levis benched, and he's still dealing with a shoulder injury that may have affected not only his performance on Sunday, but Tennessee's game plan as well. Levis was 0 of 8 targeting Calvin Ridley , who had some things to say about his role in the offense after the game.

"I was surprised by the Bills last week. Not only was Ray Davis awesome on the ground, but Josh Allen is also the only qualified quarterback this season with zero interceptions. He has no picks in six straight games for the first time in his career!

"I'm not afraid of the big number at sportsbooks . Tennessee has the second-worst offense in the league (253.2 yards of total offense per game), and Levis is 1-6 SU and ATS in his last seven starts." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes Buffalo to clear the 9.5-point spread over Tennessee. To see the rest of his picks for Week 7, click here .



Titans at Bills (-8.5)

Panthers at Commanders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ ( click here )

Open: Commanders -3, O/U 41

"Full disclosure: I got this idea from my college football colleague Chip Patterson, who noted that betting the team total over for whoever is playing the Panthers makes a ton of sense. He's not wrong! The Commanders are bad enough on defense where Carolina should move the ball, which means Jayden Daniels (presumably the chalkiest quarterback in DFS this week) should go off. I considered the under on his rushing yards but he would blow it out of the water with one long run the Panthers can't stop. I considered Terry McLaurin's ATD but he's -130. Daniels won't throw as much if the Commanders roll so the 240-ish prop bet on his over passing yards wasn't appealing enough. Let's just take the Commanders rolling downhill against a terrible defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Will Brinson on why he likes the Commanders to exceed their team total of 30.5 points against the Panthers. To see his other Week 7 best bets, click here .

The SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks since its inception and has zeroed in on not only who'll win this matchup against the Panthers and Commanders, but has projected the exact final score! We can tell you the model has Washington covering the 7.5-point spread and links this game to a five-leg parlay that is producing sensational returns. To see the full parlay for Week 7, click here .



Panthers at Commanders (-7.5)

Raiders at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ ( click here )

Open: Rams -4.5, O/U 45.5

"The Rams are coming off a bye, which they needed for injury reasons. The Raiders have lost two straight and the change to Aidan O'Connell at quarterback improved the offense but didn't get a victory. How does the trade of Davante Adams impact this team? The Rams are the better team and Matt Stafford will be the better quarterback. Rams take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams beating the Raiders, 27-19. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here.



Raiders at Rams (-7)

Chiefs at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: 49ers -1.5, O/U 47.5

"The last time we saw these two teams on the field together came back in February when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The biggest difference between that game and this game is that the 49ers won't have their leading rusher ( Christian McCaffrey ) or their leading receiver (also Christian McCaffrey) from the Super Bowl.

"Despite that, the 49ers are somehow favored in this game and let me just t FanDuel ell you, if there's one quarterback you never want to bet against when he's an underdog, it's Patrick Mahomes . Over the course of his career, Mahomes has been an underdog a total of 13 times and in those 13 games, the Chiefs have gone 10-3 straight up and 11-1-1 against the spread.

"The last time the Chiefs were an underdog actually came in Super Bowl LVIII and we all saw how that ended for San Francisco.

"This really feels like a game where the 49ers are catching the Kansas City at the wrong time. The Chiefs offense looked a little sluggish through the first four weeks of the season, but then everything seemed to click in Week 5. During a 26-13 win over the Saints , Kareem Hunt topped 100 yards rushing and JuJu Smith-Schuster was the Chiefs' leading receiver with 130 yards. And no, that is not a sentence from 2018: Hunt and Smith-Schuster both topped 100 yards.

"The Chiefs don't have the best receiving weapons right now, but Mahomes has figured out how to use the ones he does have. The 49ers secondary has already been diced up by Sam Darnold and Geno Smith this year, so I don't feel good about their chances going up against Mahomes. Also, let's not forget that the Chiefs will be coming off a bye and there is no one more unbeatable off a bye than Andy Reid. The Chiefs coach is 21-4 in the regular season coming off a bye. It's almost like the NFL wants the 49ers to lose this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Chiefs coming away with a road win against the 49ers. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here .



Chiefs at 49ers (-1.5)

Jets at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Jets -1, O/U 43.5

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has had his finger on the pulse when it comes to betting games involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. White is on a 66-35 against-the-spread roll on Steelers games and now has locked in a wager for this primetime showdown on Sunday night. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see that spread pick you'll have to go to SportsLine .



Jets (-1.5) at Steelers

Ravens at Buccaneers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo ( try for free )

Open: Ravens -4, O/U 44.5

SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has been on a stellar run when it comes to betting Baltimore Ravens games. Tierney is 50-22-2 in his past 74 picks involving the Ravens, so you'll certainly want to see what he is targeting on Monday night. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but is hammering one side of the spread. To see that ATS picks, click over to SportsLine .



Ravens (-3.5) at Buccaneers

Chargers at Cardinals

Time: Monday, 9 p.m. ET, stream on ESPN+

Open: Cardinals -1, O/U 46.5

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has been a go-to source for everything involving betting on the league but is particularly strong when it comes to games involving the Chargers. White is 32-15 in against-the-spread picks on Chargers games, so anyone who has followed is way up. For this Monday matchup, we can tell you White is leaning under the 43.5 total but is zeroing in on an ATS play. To see that pick, check out SportsLine.

"The Chargers led 23-0 at Denver entering the fourth quarter; they had held the Broncos to 83 total yards. I like Los Angeles, which came out of its bye energized, to stay hot against a Cardinals team that lost a slew of key players in a 34-13 loss at Green Bay. Wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, left guard Evan Brown and linebacker Kyzir White all were unable to finish the game. Justin Herbert aired it out 34 times at Denver as the Chargers proved they're more than just a running team. He has thrown six TDs and one INT this season. Lay the points before this hits 3." -- SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein explaning why he has the Chargers covering against Arizona. This is one of three best-bets for Hartstein in Week 7. to see the other two, head over to SportsLine .