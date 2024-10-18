Oregon vs. Purdue prediction, odds, line: 2024 Week 8 college football picks, Friday bets by proven model

USATSI

A new Big Ten rivalry gets underway on Friday as the Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 0-3) host the No. 2 Oregon Ducks (6-0, 3-0). Purdue rallied late in Week 7 against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini, but had to settle for a 50-49 overtime loss. The Boilermakers now host an unbeaten Ducks team that is coming off of a 32-31 thriller against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5, up two points from the opening line. Before making any Purdue vs. Oregon picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model .

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has dialed in on Purdue vs. Oregon and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Oregon vs. Purdue.

Purdue vs. Oregon spread: Ducks -29.5

Purdue vs. Oregon over/under: 60.5 points

Purdue vs. Oregon money line: Ducks -7692, Boilermakers +1796

Purdue: 2-4-0 ATS this season

Oregon: 2-4-0 ATS this season

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers will try to take advantage of an Oregon side that is coming down from a very emotional Big Ten game and travelling on short rest. Big Ten teams are 4-9 ATS and 3-10 straight up when travelling at least two time zones this season, which the Ducks will be doing less than a week after beating the Buckeyes by just one point.

Purdue is also coming off of one of its stronger performances of the season despite losing in overtime. The Boilermakers rallied out of a 12-point hole late in the fourth quarter against the Fighting Illini in Week 7 and held a three-point lead with less than a minute left to play. Redshirt freshman Ryan Browne impressed in place of injured quarterback Hudson Card , throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 118 yards.

Why Oregon can cover

Friday's matchup has all the makings of a trap game, but Oregon's offense has been red-hot all season long regardless of the opponent. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 1,790 yards with a 13-3 TD-INT ratio over six games for the Ducks, recording at least two touchdown passes in each of Oregon's wins. Against Ohio State, Gabriel completed 23-34 passes for 341 yards with two TDs and zero interceptions.

Oregon's defense ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 297.3 average yards allowed per game. It will face a Purdue offense that ranks 14th in the conference in average yards per game (340) and points per game (23.7).

How to make Purdue vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Oregon vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception , and find out.