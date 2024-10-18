CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Purdue prediction, odds, line: 2024 Week 8 college football picks, Friday bets by proven model
By CBS Sports Staff,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Roger Smeck jr
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports6 hours ago
CBS Sports6 hours ago
Georgia's scary side came out to play in Texas: The SEC, and maybe college football, still belongs to Bulldogs
CBS Sports8 hours ago
CBS Sports7 hours ago
CBS Sports2 days ago
CBS Sports2 days ago
CBS Sports1 day ago
The Current GA1 day ago
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Where to watch, live stream, preview, expert picks for the South Point 400
CBS Sports2 days ago
CBS Sports2 days ago
CBS Sports20 hours ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile20 days ago
CBS Sports7 hours ago
2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, playoff predictions, time, lineup: Model has surprising South Point 400 picks
CBS Sports2 days ago
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Christopher Bell wins pole, Ryan Blaney crashes in practice
CBS Sports1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
WyoFile26 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
MLB predictions, picks, best bets: NLCS Game 6 offers more high scoring for Dodgers, Mets, led by Mookie Betts
CBS Sports8 hours ago
The HD Post19 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to eliminate 'really questionable' blackouts for in-market streaming
CBS Sports7 hours ago
WyoFile19 days ago
WyoFile3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.