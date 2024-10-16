Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Saints vs. Broncos odds, prediction, time, spread: Thursday Night Football picks by NFL model on 11-3 roll

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWwqH_0w965J2d00
    USATSI

    The New Orleans Saints will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they battle the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. New Orleans is coming off a 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Denver dropped a 23-16 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (3-3), who are 2-1 on the road this season, have outscored their opponents 112-96 on the year. The Saints (2-4), who are 1-2 at home in 2024, have outscored their foes 167-147. Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) is expected to remain out for New Orleans, while receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) will not play.

    Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Saints odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Saints vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model .

    The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

    The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite sports betting site  and betting apps is way up.

    Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Saints and just locked in its betting picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks . Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Broncos:

    Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM
    Broncos spread -2.5 (-118) -2.5 (-115) -3 (-115)
    Saints spread +2.5 (-104) +2.5 (-105) +3 (-105)
    Broncos money line -142 -142 -150
    Saints money line +120 +120 +125
    Over Over 37.5 (-115) Over 37 (-108) Over 37 (-110)
    Under Under 37.5 (-105) Under 37 (-112) Under 37 (-110)

    Why you should back the Saints

    Running back Alvin Kamara powers the New Orleans rushing attack. In six games, he has rushed 104 times for 428 yards (4.1 average) and six touchdowns with 28 first-down conversions. In a 44-19 win at Dallas on Sept. 15, he carried 20 times for 115 yards (5.8 average) and three touchdowns, while catching two passes for 65 yards and a score.

    For the season, Kamara has 28 receptions for 238 yards and one TD. The eight-year veteran has played in 107 career games, rushing for 6,257 yards and 60 touchdowns. With receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Chris Olave (concussion) out, Kamara will be relied on even more through the air and on the ground. See which team to pick here .

    Why you should back the Broncos

    Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is off to a fast start to his career. Denver's top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed 121 of 198 passes (61.1%) for 1,082 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off five times and has a rating of 73.7. He also has carried 37 times for 180 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has four explosive plays, including a long of 23 yards. In a 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6, Nix completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4%) for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

    Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton leads the Broncos in receiving with 21 catches for 277 yards (13.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 29 yards. He has 41 yards after the catch with 16 first-down conversions. In Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he caught four passes for 53 yards and a score. See which team to pick here .

    How to make Broncos vs. Saints picks

    SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 37 total points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine .

    So who wins Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks , and find out.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 7 odds, how to watch, live streaming: Expert selections, best bets, teasers, survivor pool and more
    CBS Sports6 hours ago
    College football odds, picks, lines, betting predictions for Week 8, 2024: Proven model likes LSU, SMU
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    NFL Week 7 picks, spreads, odds, best bets: Jayden Daniels pounds Panthers, Bills rout Titans
    CBS Sports9 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Bills' Ray Davis: Added to injury report
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Guardians intentionally walk Yankees' Juan Soto to load bases for Aaron Judge -- and ALCS gamble pays off
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Outlook not good
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    Bucks' Taurean Prince: Scores five points
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, playoff predictions, lineup, time: Model has surprising South Point 400 picks
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    Lakers' Anthony Davis: Puts up 35 points Thursday
    CBS Sports17 hours ago
    76ers' Jared McCain: Checking into hospital
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to miss time
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Pat Riley didn't want to 'give up' on Heat, but predicts 'this is a telling year for the team'
    CBS Sports3 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Broncos vs. Saints score predictions
    Mile High Report2 days ago
    Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask on Tom Brady's ownership stake: He can 'have as much input' as Mark Davis wishes
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Mets vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 NLCS Game 3 picks, MLB playoff bets from proven model
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy