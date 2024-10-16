Jonathan Taylor injury: Colts star RB provides positive update as he works to return from ankle issue

USATSI

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed each of his team's past two games while dealing with an ankle injury. He has yet to practice since going down. Taylor appears to at least be getting closer to a return to the field, though. Or at least he thinks he is getting closer.

"I'm definitely feeling better this week," Taylor told NFL Media . "Ankles are nothing new to me. I've been dealing with them for quite a bit. I'm doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week.

"You know, the high ankles are always tricky, especially when you're playing a high-contact sport like this. But I'm sure I'm up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis, we're going to do everything that we can to be back out there this week and in the coming weeks going forward."

Taylor has now missed time with ankle injuries in each of the last three seasons. He played 32 of 33 possible games during his first two years in the NFL , but has played only 25 of 40 over the last three seasons.

In his absence, the Colts have leaned on the combination of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson , who have combined for just 145 rushing yards on their 41 carries (3.3 per carry) against the Jaguars and Titans . If Taylor has to miss any more time, that duo would again carry the load.

As for this upcoming weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins , Taylor isn't making any guarantees about his potential availability. Asked what he'd say to fantasy football players who have him on their teams, Taylor responded with a chuckle, "I don't want you to put me in, and now I'm out, but as long as you have a good swap, then you're perfect."