Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Jonathan Taylor injury: Colts star RB provides positive update as he works to return from ankle issue

    By Jared Dubin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd1IG_0w95ZFlH00
    USATSI

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed each of his team's past two games while dealing with an ankle injury. He has yet to practice since going down. Taylor appears to at least be getting closer to a return to the field, though. Or at least he thinks he is getting closer.

    "I'm definitely feeling better this week," Taylor told NFL Media . "Ankles are nothing new to me. I've been dealing with them for quite a bit. I'm doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week.

    "You know, the high ankles are always tricky, especially when you're playing a high-contact sport like this. But I'm sure I'm up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis, we're going to do everything that we can to be back out there this week and in the coming weeks going forward."

    Taylor has now missed time with ankle injuries in each of the last three seasons. He played 32 of 33 possible games during his first two years in the NFL , but has played only 25 of 40 over the last three seasons.

    In his absence, the Colts have leaned on the combination of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson , who have combined for just 145 rushing yards on their 41 carries (3.3 per carry) against the Jaguars and Titans . If Taylor has to miss any more time, that duo would again carry the load.

    As for this upcoming weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins , Taylor isn't making any guarantees about his potential availability. Asked what he'd say to fantasy football players who have him on their teams, Taylor responded with a chuckle, "I don't want you to put me in, and now I'm out, but as long as you have a good swap, then you're perfect."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 7 odds, how to watch, live streaming: Expert selections, best bets, teasers, survivor pool and more
    CBS Sports6 hours ago
    Prisco's Week 7 NFL picks: Packers top Texans, Vikings upend rival Lions to remain unbeaten
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    NFL Week 7 picks, spreads, odds, best bets: Jayden Daniels pounds Panthers, Bills rout Titans
    CBS Sports9 hours ago
    Guardians intentionally walk Yankees' Juan Soto to load bases for Aaron Judge -- and ALCS gamble pays off
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Bills' Ray Davis: Added to injury report
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Outlook not good
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    Bucks' Taurean Prince: Scores five points
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, playoff predictions, lineup, time: Model has surprising South Point 400 picks
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    Lakers' Anthony Davis: Puts up 35 points Thursday
    CBS Sports17 hours ago
    76ers' Jared McCain: Checking into hospital
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to miss time
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Pat Riley didn't want to 'give up' on Heat, but predicts 'this is a telling year for the team'
    CBS Sports3 hours ago
    Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask on Tom Brady's ownership stake: He can 'have as much input' as Mark Davis wishes
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Mets vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 NLCS Game 3 picks, MLB playoff bets from proven model
    CBS Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy