Rays' Tropicana Field unlikely to be ready for MLB Opening Day 2025 after hurricane damage, per report

The Tampa Bay Rays may be looking for a temporary home stadium, at least for the start of the 2025 MLB season. The Rays are facing such uncertainties because of the extensive damage caused to Tropicana Field by the recent Hurricane Milton .

The most conspicuous damage was the almost complete shredding of the six-acre roof of Tropicana Field, but that's not the full extent of it. As well, a full engineering audit of the structure must be completed before repairs can begin, and then there's the matter of moving forward with the hefty insurance claim that will pay for the repairs. Add it all up, and Tropicana Field isn't likely to be ready for Opening Day. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes this about the current situation :

"About the only thing that seems certain is that the team won't be able to open the 2025 Major League Baseball season at home as planned on March 27."

Given the scope and scale of the repairs and that it's barely six months until that March 27 opener, it seems entirely possible that the Rays won't be able to play in Tropicana Field for a sizable chunk of the 2025 season.

That, in turn, means the hunt will be on for temporary accommodations. The abundance of nearby spring-training venues would figure to be possible options, as do certain minor-league ballparks within the general region. Topkin also floats the possibility that the Rays could share LoanDepot Park with the Miami Marlins , although the logistical challenges to such an arrangement would be substantial.

The backdrop to all of this, of course, is that the Rays plan to move into their new ballpark in time for the 2028 season. For now, though, the more immediate concern is where they'll play for some or perhaps even all of the upcoming season.