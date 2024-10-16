Open in App
    2024 Week 7 NFL score predictions, game picks, odds: Model gives exact scores from 10,000 simulations

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSm3G_0w95530D00
    USATSI

    Sports bettors are always trying to find the best ways to bring a big return on their investment. Combining NFL picks and building NFL parlays is a common way to try to make a quick buck, but nailing NFL score predictions can be highly profitable. NFL matchups, potential game flow and NFL betting trends should all be taken into consideration before locking in Week 7 NFL game picks.

    The Week 7 NFL schedule is loaded with 15 mouthwatering matchups, including star-studded showdowns like Lions vs. Vikings (-1.5, 50.5), Chiefs vs. 49ers (-1.5, 47), and Steelers vs. Jets (-1.5, 38.5). There are eight remaining Week 7 NFL spreads that are three points or smaller, while Buffalo (-9.5 vs. Tennessee) is the only team favored by more than a touchdown in the Week 7 NFL lines . Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say .

    The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL sports betting picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

    The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite betting sites or their best sports betting app is way up. Now, the model has simulated every Week 7 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine .

    Top Week 7 NFL picks

    After diving into all 15 games on the Week 7 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Green Bay Packers (-3, 48) to beat the Houston Texans , 28-20, at Lambeau Field. The Packers enter Sunday's showdown averaging 400.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

    Quarterback Jordan Love has been playing well since returning from a knee injury, throwing for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns over his past three games. Defensively, the Packers are holding their opponents to 20.2 points per game. Green Bay has won four of its last five games against the Texans and the Packers are 6-2 against the spread in their past eight games at home. SportsLine's model is projecting Love will throw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while Green Bay's defense records three sacks on average. See the model's other Week 7 NFL score predictions at SportsLine .

    How to make Week 7 NFL score predictions

    In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for this week's biggest matchups including Lions vs. Vikings, Chiefs vs. 49ers and Jets vs. Steelers. It's also picking one game to reach a colossal 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 7 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine .

    Who wins each Week 7 NFL game, and which game absolutely smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 7 score predictions, all from the model on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks , and find out.

