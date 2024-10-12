Bears vs. Jaguars in London, where to watch: NFL kickoff time, live stream, odds, prediction for Week 6 game

USATSI

We have another early morning here in Week 6, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears face off in London. This matchup features two former No. 1 overall picks in Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams , each of whom have had very different starts to the season.

For the Jags, they have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL at 1-4, while the Bears are off to a 3-2 start -- their best record to start a season since 2021. They say defense wins championships, and this matchup features two units on opposite sides of the spectrum. Jacksonville has the second-worst defense in the NFL (393.4 yards of total offense allowed per game), while Chicago's defense ranks No. 7 (294.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bears lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 5-3, and have won three out of the last four vs. Jacksonville. However, Lawrence is 3-1 in international games. Let's break down this Week 6 matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Jaguars vs. Bears where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Channel: NFL Network | Stream: fubo ( try for free )

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bears -1, O/U 44.5 ( via SportsLine consensus )

Jaguars vs. Bears prediction

The Jaguars finally scored their first win of the season last week against the short-handed Indianapolis Colts , 37-34. Lawrence threw for a career-high 371 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, Tank Bigsby racked up 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr . caught five passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Still, the Jags needed a game-winning field goal to beat Joe Flacco and Trey Sermon .

The Colts defense is the only defense in the NFL statistically worst than the Jags, so how Lawrence's unit performs against a talented defense will be something to watch. Chicago has allowed an NFL-low 16.2 points per game over the last 11 contests -- dating back to Week 12 in 2023. The Bears have also recorded the most takeaways in that span with 26.

This will be an opportunity for Williams to shine on a massive stage. He's already recorded as many 300-yard passing games this year as all other rookies in Bears franchise history combined with two, and is showing improvement each and every week. Over the past three weeks, Williams is averaging 274.7 passing yards per game, has thrown five touchdowns compared to two interceptions and owns a passer rating of 99.2.

Score: Bears (-1) 24-20 over Jaguars