    • CBS Sports

    College football odds, picks, best bets, predictions for Week 7, 2024: Computer backs Notre Dame, Vanderbilt

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxZVl_0w4F1yxV00
    USATSI

    The Week 7 college football schedule brings some of the best matchups of the season. None are bigger than the top-five showdown between No. 3 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State, who are meeting as Big Ten foes foes the first time. The latest Week 7 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list the Buckeyes as 3-point road favorites. The SEC features a pair of top-20 matchups as No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma (+15.5) meet in the 2024 Red River Rivalry, while No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU (+3.5) battle in a crucial matchup for teams that both took an early-season loss.

    No. 8 Tennessee (-14.5) is looking to bounce back from its loss against Arkansas as the Vols host Florida, while another intriguing new Big Ten matchup, No. 4 Penn State vs. USC (+3.5), is the 3:30 p.m. ET CBS matchup. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

    The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks , and is 8-4 on top-rated picks over the past two weeks of this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

    Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 7 college football betting lines on the spread , money line and over/under . Head here to see every pick .

    Top college football predictions for Week 7

    One of the college picks the model is high on during Week 7: No. 11 Notre Dame (-22.5) cruises to a blowout win over Stanford in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. It's already been a rollercoaster season for the Irish, who earned a big win over Texas A&M on the road to begin the year but then lost at home to NIU the following week. However, Notre Dame rebounded for dominant wins over Purdue and Miami (OH) , then earned a 31-24 win over No. 15 Louisville two weeks ago.

    Now the Irish are coming off a bye week to host Stanford and the Cardinal are coming off losses of 26 points to Clemson and 24 points to Virginia Tech . The Stanford passing attack has only averaged 5.8 yards per attempt this season and it is bound to have problems with a loaded Notre Dame defense. That is a big reason why the model predicts that the Irish cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See the rest of its Week 7 college football picks here.

    Another prediction: Vanderbilt covers as a 12.5-point road underdog against Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Vanderbilt is now 4-1 against the spread this season and the Commodores stunned top-ranked Alabama last week, easily covering as a 22.5-point underdog and cashing a whopping +1090 on the money line.

    Two weeks prior to the Alabama win, Vanderbilt took a ranked Missouri team to overtime and had no problem covering as 18-point underdogs in that one. SportsLine's model is predicting a one-score game in Lexington as the Commodores cover in more than 60% of simulations. See picks for every other game in Week 7 here.

    How to make college football picks for Week 7

    The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 7, and it's calling for a whopping 10 underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine .

    So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which 10 underdogs win outright in Week 7? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception , and find out.

    College football odds for Week 7

    See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

    Saturday, Oct. 12

    Clemson at Wake Forest (+20.5, 62.5)

    South Carolina at Alabama (-21.5, 50.5)

    Stanford at Notre Dame (-22.5, 45.5)

    Texas vs. Oklahoma (+15.5, 48.5)

    Penn State at USC (+3.5, 50.5)

    Mississippi State at Georgia (-33.5, 54.5)

    Florida at Tennessee (-14.5, 57)

    Ole Miss at LSU (+3.5, 62.5)

    Ohio State at Oregon (+3, 54)

    Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-12.5, 44.5)

    Iowa State at West Virginia (+3, 53.5)

    Kansas State at Colorado (+3.5, 55.5)

