Where to watch Spain vs. Denmark live stream: UEFA Nations League online, TV channel, prediction and odds

Spain continue their UEFA Nations League title defense on Saturday against League A Group 4 leaders Denmark in Murcia. The Danes have six points from six while La Roja have four after a slow start following their summer UEFA Euro 2024 success in Germany. The Spanish started their UNL campaign with a draw against Serbia before thumping Switzerland to return to form. The Danes did not win a game at Euro 2024 with three group stage draws before a round of 16 loss to hosts Germany, but wins over the Swiss and the Serbs have started things well. Ranked 20th in the FIFA world rankings, and now under interim boss Lars Knudsen, Denmark have only won two of their last 16 meetings across all competitions with Spain. That last success came back in 1993 which was a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, October 12 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 12 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia - Murcia, Spain

Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia - Murcia, Spain Watch: ViX and Fubo (try for free)

ViX and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -275; Draw +360; Denmark +650

League A Group 4

Luis de la Fuente's men are unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions with 10 wins and two draws since a loss to Colombia in a friendly last March. Spain have at least two goals in each of their last nine outings during this unbeaten run with Germany, France and England all on that list of teams faced. Third in FIFA's world rankings, the Spanish will be favorites to win on Saturday against Knudsen's Danes with an aggregate score of 10-2 over their last four matchups. Kasper Hjulmand was replaced post-Euro and two wins have followed for the interim boss against Switzerland and Serbia.

Team news

Spain: Rodri and Dani Carvajal are long-term absentees while Robin Le Normand suffered a head injury and also misses out along with Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Nico Williams and Bryan Gil. Pedro Porro and Oscar Mingueza could start at right back while Pau Cubarsi could partner with Aymeric Laporte. Martin Zubimendi should fill in for Rodri between Pedri and Fabian Ruiz while Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena should back Alvaro Morata up in the frontline.

Possible Spain XI: Raya; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Baena.

Denmark: Joachim Andersen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard and Morten Frendrup are out while Rasmus Nicolaisen has withdrawn. Rasmus Hojlund is back and could partner or replace Yussuf Poulsen. Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand should be the midfield while Jannik Vestergaard, Rasmus Kristensen and Victor Nelsson should be in the defense.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Poulsen, Hojlund.

Prediction

Despite absentees on both sides, the Spanish should have enough to win this one. Expect a narrow win for the hosts but an important one in terms of the standings. Pick: Spain 2, Denmark 1.