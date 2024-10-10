Open in App
    Guardians vs. Tigers prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 ALDS Game 4 picks, MLB playoff bets by proven model

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uy9Bx_0w1iQDla00
    Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Tigers will look to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series when they battle the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS in Detroit on Thursday. Detroit moved one step closer to reaching the ALCS for the first time since 2013 when they posted a 3-0 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. The Guardians (92-69), who won the AL Central Division for the second time in three years, have not advanced past the divisional round since reaching the World Series in 2016. The Tigers (86-76), third in the AL Central, last reached the postseason in 2014.

    First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 6.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model .

    The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the second week of the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

    Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks . Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Tigers:

    • Guardians vs. Tigers money line: Cleveland -122, Detroit +102
    • Guardians vs. Tigers over-under: 6.5 runs
    • Guardians vs. Tigers run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+145)
    • CLE: The Guardians have hit the money line in 93 of their last 164 games (+9.55 units)
    • DET: The Tigers have hit the run line in 56 of their last 90 games (+18.80 units)
    • Guardians vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine
    • Guardians vs. Tigers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

    Why you should back the Guardians

    Cleveland is expected to send right-hander Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) to the mound. In the series opener, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out six in a 7-0 win. The second-year veteran pitched in 31 games this season, all starts, and logged 173.2 innings of work, allowing 150 hits, 67 earned runs and 44 walks, while striking out 187. He started four games against the Tigers during the regular season, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA with four walks and 19 strikeouts.

    Third baseman Jose Ramirez is among Cleveland's top hitters. In 158 games, he batted .279 with 39 doubles, two triples, 39 homers, 118 RBI and 114 runs scored. He doubled in a run in Game 1 but has been hitless the past two games. He hit Detroit pitching well during the regular season, batting .347 with five doubles, five homers and 12 RBI in 13 games. See which team to pick here .

    Why you should back the Tigers

    Detroit is expected to go with another bullpen game, a similar strategy that worked to perfection in Game 3. They will then look to their offense, including center fielder Matt Vierling . Vierling had two hits, including a double, with two walks in the Game 2 win on Monday. He has been among the Tigers' top hitters this season. In 144 games, he batted .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 homers and 57 RBI.

    Another weapon on offense is rookie second baseman Colt Keith . In 12 regular-season games against the Guardians, he batted .286 with a triple, two homers and seven RBI. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over Detroit. In 148 games this season, Keith batted .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 61 RBI and 54 runs scored. See which team to pick here .

    How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

    SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine .

    So who wins Guardians vs. Tigers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks , and find out.

