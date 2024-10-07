Open in App
    Why Steven Kwan's controversial catch was not overturned in Guardians vs. Tigers ALDS Game 2

    By Mike Axisa,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20p37Y_0vxwey7D00
    Getty Images

    With the exception of one game, this has been a thrilling and action packed postseason, and Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers ( DET 3, CLE 0 ) was no exception. Likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal punched out eight batters in seven shutout innings and four Guardians pitchers matched him zero for zero Monday afternoon.

    One inning prior to Kerry Carpenter's stunning go-ahead three-run home run off all-world closer Emmanuel Clase , the Tigers nearly broke through against Cleveland's vaunted bullpen. Matt Vierling doubled and Riley Greene was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, then Steven Kwan robbed Wenceel Pérez of a run-scoring hit with a diving catch in left.

    The call on the field was out and the Tigers had the catch reviewed. But the call on the field stood. Pérez was out and the eighth inning was over, and the game remained scoreless. Here's the close up:

    That's a tough one. The ball definitely bounced, but there's a "blind spot," so to speak. We can't tell whether the ball hit the grass and bounced, or hit Kwan's glove and bounced. It definitely bounced. There's no question about that. It's just not clear off what, exactly. I lean toward it hitting the grass and therefore should have been a hit. That's just my opinion though.

    It should be noted it was announced the call on the field "stands." That is official terminology. "Stands" means the replay center did not see conclusive evidence to overturn the call. "Confirmed" means there was conclusive evidence to support the call on the field, and "overturned" means there was conclusive evidence to change the call. The replay center didn't see enough either way here.

    In the moment, Kwan's catch was a enormous game-saving play. One inning later, Carpenter rendered any consternation from the Detroit side moot with his game-winning blast. It was only the third home run Clase has allowed in 2024. The ALDS is now tied 1-1.

