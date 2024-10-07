Caitlin Clark to play LPGA pro-am: WNBA Rookie of the Year jokingly aims to become pro golfer in offseason

The most popular woman in sports will tee it up at a golf tournament hosted by the most decorated woman in golf later this fall: Caitlin Clark will participate in the pro-am at the LPGA's The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club. In adidtionto playing in the pro-am -- scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, it was announced Clark will be featured on the Women's Leadership Summit panel held one day prior.

"I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting," Clark said in a statement. "Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women's sports, and that's clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King and Parity Week. I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is coming off an all-time season with the Indiana Fever. Winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, the Iowa product led the Fever to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Clark's Fever ultimately fell to the Connecticut Suns in the first round of the postseason leading some to wonder what the rookie sensation had planned for her offseason. She appears to be staying true to her word as she hinted that more than her fair share of golf would be in her future.

"I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow. I don't know what I'm going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf," Clark said. "That's what I'm gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I'll become a professional golfer."