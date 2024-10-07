Open in App
    • CBS Sports

    Liberty vs. FIU prediction, odds, spread, betting line: 2024 college football picks, prop bets from top expert

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpV66_0vxbtzOY00
    Brett Davis / USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida International Panthers (2-3, 1-0) hit the road looking to pull off a massive upset when they take on the Liberty Flames (4-0, 2-0) on Tuesday in Lynchburg, Via. FIU upset Louisiana Tech 17-10 in its last outing, but lost to FCS foe Monmouth in the game prior to that. With a win, the Panthers are looking for their first 2-0 start in conference play since 2018. Liberty has been on an extended break after its Sept. 28 game against Appalachian State got cancelled due to damage from Hurricane Helene in the area. The Flames won their last game on Sept. 21, defeating East Carolina 35-24. Liberty won last year's matchup against FIU in blowout fashion, beating the Panthers 38-6. The Flames hold the nation's longest active winning streak in the regular season at 16 and they've won all 11 conference games since joining Conference USA in 2023.

    Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. After opening at -20, the Flames are now favored by 16.5 points in the latest Liberty vs. FIU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5 points. Before making any FIU vs. Liberty picks, you need to see the Week 7 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor .

    Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

    Kaylor destroyed the books in college football in 2023, netting a whopping 57.9 units while posting a 107-45-2 record. Anyone who followed his picks finished the season way up.

    Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Liberty vs. FIU on Tuesday and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks . Here are the college football odds and betting lines on the spread , money line and over/under for FIU vs. Liberty:

    • Liberty vs. FIU spread: Liberty -16.5
    • Liberty vs. FIU over/under: 55.5 points
    • Liberty vs. FIU money line: Liberty -893, FIU +587
    • Liberty vs. FIU picks: See picks at SportsLine
    • Liberty vs. FIU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

    Why Liberty can cover

    Liberty has its sights set on making a run at locking up the Group of 5 berth in the College Football Playoff. The Flames have a very realistic path to finishing the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record, which will put them in position to contend with the likes of Boise State , Navy , Army and UNLV . Liberty will be rested for this matchup, with their last game being over two weeks ago on Sept. 21.

    Liberty is led by quarterback Kaidon Salter , who is widely regarded as a future NFL Draft pick. In 2023, Salter was outstanding, throwing for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores. Through four games in 2024, Salter has 949 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception and 131 rushing yards. See which team to pick here .

    Why Florida International can cover

    The Panthers rebounded nicely from their upset loss against FCS opponent Monmouth on Sept. 21. The next week FIU pulled off an upset win over Louisiana Tech , beating the Bulldogs 17-10 at home. Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre is a proven winner at both the Power-4 and Group of 5 levels, and won the 2016 National Coach of the Year award while coaching at Colorado .

    FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins is one of the most dynamic players in Conference USA. The sophomore out of Miami has thrown for 1,104 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. His top target has been junior wide receiver Eric Rivers , who is averaging over 18 yards per reception this season. See which team to pick here .

    How to make FIU vs. Liberty picks

    Kaylor has analyzed Liberty vs. FIU from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine .

    So who wins Liberty vs. FIU on Tuesday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who profited $5,790 for $100 college football bettors in 2023 , and find out.

