    • CBS Sports

    Braves' Chris Sale scratched from elimination game with back spasms after Mets clinch playoff berth with win

    By Dayn Perry,

    2 days ago
    Contrary to hopes and plans, the Atlanta Braves are not starting lefty ace Chris Sale in the second game of their Monday doubleheader against the Mets because of back spasms. Instead, the Braves will start right-hander Grant Holmes at the front end of what figures to be a bullpen-heavy game for manager Brian Snitker. Per MLB.com , Holmes didn't learn of his starting assignment until late Monday afternoon.

    Since the Braves lost the first game of the doubleheader , the second game is a must-win for them. An Atlanta loss in the second game means that the Arizona Diamondbacks will advance to the playoffs while the Braves' season would end. The Mets clinched a wild-card berth with their win in the first game.

    As for Sale:

    The 35-year-old Sale enjoyed a dominant campaign in his first season with the Braves. Across 29 starts and 177 2/3 innings, Sale pitched to an MLB-leading 2.38 ERA and an MLB-leading 2.09 FIP with 225 strikeouts – tops in the NL – and 39 unintentional walks. Very likely, he'll win the Cy Young Award for the first time in his 14-year career. The nature of Sale's injury would seem to complicate his status for a Game 1 start in the Wild Card Series, particularly after a cross-country flight to San Diego. This, of course, assumes the Braves win the second game of the doubleheader against New York.

    Holmes, 28, gets the start instead. He has made six starts and 19 relief appearances in the majors this year and threw 1 2/3 innings in the Braves' loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

