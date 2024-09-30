Open in App
    Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep 2024-2025: Top sleepers that you don't want to leave your drafts without

    The 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner, and the search for players who could exceed expectations and fly under the radar is in full swing. Here are six players who have an excellent opportunity to fit the bill.

    Scoot Henderson , Trail Blazers

    Replacing Damian Lillard was a tall order, and Portland drafted Henderson for that specific purpose. Unfortunately, the injury bug hit the Trail Blazers hard, especially in the backcourt. Henderson took the court in 62 games and started 32 of them, averaging 14 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for the year. It's easily forgotten that Henderson will only be 19 years old when the season begins. The guard is still developing but will be given a full load if he remains healthy. A significant uptick in production is a safe bet with one year under his belt as Lillard's heir apparent.

    Trey Murphy III , Pelicans

    The Pelicans are loaded with big-name talent, so it's no surprise to see Murphy overlooked. His current ADP hovers around 100, which is too high considering his numbers during the 2023-24 season. He didn't rejoin the team until December due to injury, but he was still able to hit career highs in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.2) per game. Although Murphy appears destined for second-unit work, he's one injury away from a full-time role. Even if his place in the rotation remains static, he'll still deliver as an apt rim defender who can stretch the floor with accurate mid-range and perimeter shooting.

    Josh Giddey , Bulls

    Giddey is getting a fresh start after three seasons with the Thunder . Nothing went right for the Aussie during his 2023-24 campaign, suffering a downtick in production and an eventual benching. He joins a Bulls franchise that will get Zach LaVine back, but DeMar DeRozan is gone, and Lonzo Ball's status is still up in the air. Giddey's role in the rotation may not crystallize immediately because backcourt returnees Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are the incumbent starters, but Giddey is expected to leapfrog one of them and garner a starting role. If he can return to form and fend off the rest of the depth chart, Giddey could be in store for a career season.

    RJ Barrett , Raptors

    Most of the Toronto roster will be easily overlooked this season, but Barrett could be in store for an explosive year and a career-best campaign. We saw glimpses of his potential after getting traded from the Knicks at the trade deadline. Although injury limited him to only 18 games upon arriving in Toronto, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over that span. If this kind of production is replicated early, he could overtake Scottie Barnes as the highest producer on the team.

    Jalen Duren , Pistons

    Duren's current ADP is in the 70s, which is entirely too low when you compare his production to higher-ranked centers. He averaged 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds over 61 games while the Pistons struggled to stay out of the basement. Some shrewd offseason moves have the Pistons set up for an improved season, and Duren could jump up the center rankings as the team's fortunes increase. Although his block average could use some work, he's a nightly double-double threat who will be a full-time starter if he can avoid injury.

    Taylor Hendricks , Jazz

    Jazz fans got the opportunity to see more of the rookie out of UCF after the playoffs were out of reach. Lauri Markkanen's shoulder injury kept him on the sidelines down the stretch, so Hendricks stayed out of the G League and remained on the roster. He started 23 of the final 26 games last season and averaged 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks during that span. There's no shortage of frontcourt competition for Hendricks to deal with - Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams were drafted in the offseason, and John Collins will still be a mainstay on the roster. There's also the problem of Markkanen, who signed a huge deal in the offseason and isn't going anywhere. Still, Hendricks possesses singular skills that give him a legitimate shot at the four. His multi-category contributions allow him to make an impact all over the floor. During the aforementioned 13-game span, Hendricks averaged 4.1 3-pointers per game and converted them at a 40.1 percent clip. His 6-foot-9, 215-pound frame also makes him useful in the paint, where he averaged 5.9 rebounds in the season's final weeks. Assuming Filipowski goes through some growing pains, Hendricks is the favorite to begin the season in the frontcourt and should see a substantial increase in production with more playing time.

