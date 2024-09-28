NFL football pool, pick'em, office pool, confidence, picks: Select the Cardinals for Week 4, 2024

Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Bills will have their third straight primetime game during the Week 4 NFL schedule. After playing on Thursday in Week 2 and on Monday in Week 3, the Bills will visit the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It's the fourth-ever meeting between 2018 draft class members Allen and Lamar Jackson, with Allen holding the 2-1 edge. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, per the Week 4 NFL odds, in what will surely be one of the most popular games for NFL office pool picks.

However, with the slim spread, and with both teams being AFC contenders, it may not gather as much confidence compared to other games for Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks like 49ers vs. Patriots (+10.5). This contest has the biggest spread of the season, but how much should a team being a heavy favorite affect your football pool picks?

In Week 4 NFL betting , SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 49) beating the Washington Commanders at home. Arizona is 1-2 this season but has played arguably the hardest schedule thus far, facing three playoff teams from a year ago. Even with that, the Cards rank fourth in scoring (27.3 PPG) and should have no problem lighting up the scoreboard versus Washington's defense, which has given up the fourth-most points (29.3 PPG).

While the Commanders are coming off a MNF victory, that also means they'll enter this game off a short week. These situations have been disastrous for Washington recently as it is 0-3 over its last three games off a short week, losing by at least 17 points in each game. The model projects Kyler Murray to take advantage of the Commanders' rest disadvantage to the tune of nearly 300 total yards, as Arizona wins in well over 50% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here .

