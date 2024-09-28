Open in App
    NFL football pool, pick'em, office pool, confidence, picks: Select the Cardinals for Week 4, 2024

    By CBS Sports Promos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nD6cg_0vn5idGw00
    Getty Images

    Josh Allen and the Bills will have their third straight primetime game during the Week 4 NFL schedule. After playing on Thursday in Week 2 and on Monday in Week 3, the Bills will visit the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It's the fourth-ever meeting between 2018 draft class members Allen and Lamar Jackson, with Allen holding the 2-1 edge. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, per the Week 4 NFL odds, in what will surely be one of the most popular games for NFL office pool picks.

    However, with the slim spread, and with both teams being AFC contenders, it may not gather as much confidence compared to other games for Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks like 49ers vs. Patriots (+10.5). This contest has the biggest spread of the season, but how much should a team being a heavy favorite affect your football pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model .

    The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

    The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

    Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

    In Week 4 NFL betting , SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 49) beating the Washington Commanders at home. Arizona is 1-2 this season but has played arguably the hardest schedule thus far, facing three playoff teams from a year ago. Even with that, the Cards rank fourth in scoring (27.3 PPG) and should have no problem lighting up the scoreboard versus Washington's defense, which has given up the fourth-most points (29.3 PPG).

    While the Commanders are coming off a MNF victory, that also means they'll enter this game off a short week. These situations have been disastrous for Washington recently as it is 0-3 over its last three games off a short week, losing by at least 17 points in each game. The model projects Kyler Murray to take advantage of the Commanders' rest disadvantage to the tune of nearly 300 total yards, as Arizona wins in well over 50% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here .

    How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

    The model also made the call on every other Week 4 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Ravens vs. Bills, Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Packers vs. Vikings. It's also calling for a pair upsets you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here .

    So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception , and find out.

