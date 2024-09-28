Open in App
    2024 Week 4 NFL score predictions, odds, picks today: Expert generates exact scores for all 16 games

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scsCW_0vn5XPOn00
    USATSI

    There are only five undefeated teams remaining heading into the Week 4 NFL schedule, and none of them will go head-to-head this week. Only two of those five teams are favored in the Week 4 NFL odds, as the Steelers are 2-point favorites against the Colts and the Chiefs are 8-point favorites against the Chargers. Kansas City has won its first three games to build on its second consecutive Super Bowl win, but all three of those victories came down to the wire. The Chargers are dealing with multiple key injuries, so should you back the Chiefs with your Week 4 NFL best bets?

    Pittsburgh's defense has allowed just 26 total points through its first three games, and quarterback Justin Fields is coming off his best game as a Steeler. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has completed less than 50% of his passes and is averaging two interceptions per game, so that high-variance style makes the Colts vs. Steelers game a tricky one to evaluate when it comes to Week 4 NFL score predictions. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen .

    Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine .

    Top Week 4 NFL picks

    After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-2.5, 41.5) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. New Orleans put the league on notice with a pair of blowout wins over the Panthers and Cowboys to open the season, but its offense sputtered in a 15-12 loss to Philadelphia last week. The Saints tried to rely heavily on running back Alvin Kamara, who finished with just 3.3 yards per carry on 26 attempts.

    Now New Orleans has to go on the road to face an Atlanta team that is 1-2, but those losses have each come by one possession against Pittsburgh and Kansas City. The Falcons picked up a 22-21 win at Philadelphia two weeks ago, and their offense has shown plenty of potential under new quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cohen views this as a must-win game for Atlanta, and he predicts a late touchdown from running back Bijan Robinson will be the difference-maker. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine .

    How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

    In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine .

    Who wins each Week 4 NFL game, and which game smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 4 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season .

