Where to watch Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC live stream: NWSL title contenders on CBS, Paramount+

The NWSL playoff chase is heating up as two contenders square off in a potential postseason preview. Fourth-place Kansas City Current host third-place NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday at CPKC Stadium. Both squads have clinched a spot in the NWSL playoffs and are separated by just one point in the standings, but are still competing for a top-four finish to host a home playoff and remain in contention for the NWSL Shield.

Keep up with the final stretch and view select NWSL regular season matches across CBS Sports Network , Paramount+ , and CBS Sports Golazo Network .

Here's how to watch the game:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, MO

CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, MO Watch: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Playoff scenarios

Each team has secured its place for the 2023 postseason, but are still competing for positioning and the NWSL Shield. The Current can clinch a top four finish if they defeat Gotham FC and if the Chicago Red Stars beat North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

No matter the results between the top four leading clubs, this NWSL Shield cannot be won this weekend. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, only Gotham FC, Kansas City Current, Washington Spirit, and Orlando Pride remain in contention for the honor of the winningest team in the league.

Players to watch

The last time these two teams played each other was back in April in a 1-1 draw. Look for another close match thanks to some skilled goalkeepers on both sides of the pitch.

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC): The German international has had a career renaissance with Gotham since she arrived in late April. After managing international duty for Germany during the Olympics, she's provided a stable presence with the 2023 NWSL champions with seven shutouts this season. If she gets one more she'll tie a club record with Brittany Cameron set in 2013. It was a no-brainer for the club to extend a new contract through 2026.

Almuth Schult (Kansas City Current): Better late than never was probably Kansas City's relief during the summer transfer window. August brought the arrival of Schult, a veteran goalkeeper with international experience, to a Kansas City side that has bled goals all season. The German international took over starting keeper responsibilities in September and the team has three consecutive clean sheets to show for it.

What they're saying

KC Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski on defensive success : "Almuth's experience is amazing. What she has seen and what she's experienced in her career definitely is very important for gelling and getting everyone on the same page. But in the same time, obviously Alana [Cook] and Kayla [Sharples], they're both experienced players, so all [three] together, they all bring something special to the table that helps the cohesiveness."

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros on playoff pressure: "Pressure is something very tangible, how you go about every day, the players that we have here, the stuff that we have here. We are extremely demanding with ourselves, and that pressure comes from within."

Prediction

Games will get more tense as the playoffs approach, two reliable goalkeepers might mean limited goals in this one, so it might come down to moments of transition. Pick: Kansas City Current, 2, Gotham FC 1