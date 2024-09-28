Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Where to watch Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC live stream: NWSL title contenders on CBS, Paramount+

    By Sandra Herrera,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgKHl_0vmxSuEB00
    Getty Images

    The NWSL playoff chase is heating up as two contenders square off in a potential postseason preview. Fourth-place Kansas City Current host third-place NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday at CPKC Stadium. Both squads have clinched a spot in the NWSL playoffs and are separated by just one point in the standings, but are still competing for a top-four finish to host a home playoff and remain in contention for the NWSL Shield.

    Make sure you don't miss any of the playoff push as fans can watch the game on CBS . Keep up with the final stretch and view select NWSL regular season matches across CBS Sports Network , Paramount+ , and CBS Sports Golazo Network .

    Here's how to watch the game:

    Viewing information

    • Date: Saturday, September 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Location: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, MO
    • Watch: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

    Playoff scenarios

    Each team has secured its place for the 2023 postseason, but are still competing for positioning and the NWSL Shield. The Current can clinch a top four finish if they defeat Gotham FC and if the Chicago Red Stars beat North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

    No matter the results between the top four leading clubs, this NWSL Shield cannot be won this weekend. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, only Gotham FC, Kansas City Current, Washington Spirit, and Orlando Pride remain in contention for the honor of the winningest team in the league.

    Players to watch

    The last time these two teams played each other was back in April in a 1-1 draw. Look for another close match thanks to some skilled goalkeepers on both sides of the pitch.

    Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC): The German international has had a career renaissance with Gotham since she arrived in late April. After managing international duty for Germany during the Olympics, she's provided a stable presence with the 2023 NWSL champions with seven shutouts this season. If she gets one more she'll tie a club record with Brittany Cameron set in 2013. It was a no-brainer for the club to extend a new contract through 2026.

    Almuth Schult (Kansas City Current): Better late than never was probably Kansas City's relief during the summer transfer window. August brought the arrival of Schult, a veteran goalkeeper with international experience, to a Kansas City side that has bled goals all season. The German international took over starting keeper responsibilities in September and the team has three consecutive clean sheets to show for it.

    What they're saying

    KC Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski on defensive success : "Almuth's experience is amazing. What she has seen and what she's experienced in her career definitely is very important for gelling and getting everyone on the same page. But in the same time, obviously Alana [Cook] and Kayla [Sharples], they're both experienced players, so all [three] together, they all bring something special to the table that helps the cohesiveness."

    Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros on playoff pressure: "Pressure is something very tangible, how you go about every day, the players that we have here, the stuff that we have here. We are extremely demanding with ourselves, and that pressure comes from within."

    Prediction

    Games will get more tense as the playoffs approach, two reliable goalkeepers might mean limited goals in this one, so it might come down to moments of transition. Pick: Kansas City Current, 2, Gotham FC 1

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Monday Night Football' doubleheader: Why are there two games in Week 4? Where to watch, live stream
    CBS Sports18 hours ago
    LOOK: Chiefs WRs wear T-shirts paying homage to struggling Travis Kelce ahead of Week 4 game vs. Chargers
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Orioles vs. Royals Wild Card Series: Where to watch, probable pitchers, time, channel, live stream
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for Inter Miami with curling effort from top of the box
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Packers' Matt LaFleur 'absolutely embarrassed' by unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in loss vs. Vikings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    College football rankings: Alabama vaults to No. 1 as Georgia remains among top five in CBS Sports 134
    CBS Sports15 hours ago
    Bulls' Patrick Williams: Ready for training camp
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Padres' Matt Waldron: Recalled from Triple-A
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    MLB reverting to old uniforms after player complaints, will also use hometown jerseys for All-Star Game
    CBS Sports12 hours ago
    Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58: NBA Hall of Famer, legendary shot blocker battled brain cancer
    CBS Sports14 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark tells '60 Minutes' how ripping up the family's lawn led to her unusual 3-point range
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    2024 MLB playoffs bracket: Complete postseason picture, matchups as Mets and Braves claim final spots
    CBS Sports6 hours ago
    Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Good to go
    CBS Sports13 hours ago
    Why Knicks had to dance around Karl-Anthony Towns questions at media day: 'Don't know who that is'
    CBS Sports13 hours ago
    How Pete Rose became Charlie Hustle: Two origin stories for one of baseball's greatest nicknames
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Bournemouth vs. Southampton prediction, odds, time: 2024 Premier League picks, Sept. 30 bets by proven expert
    CBS Sports15 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Alabama moves to No. 1 spot after thrilling win over Georgia in instant classic
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    Bronny and LeBron James do some friendly trash talking after notable one-on-one moment at Lakers practice
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Lonzo Ball, with a 'brand new knee,' hopes to play in Bulls' season opener after two-and-a-half years away
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Pete Rose's complicated legacy means he'll be remembered as MLB's Hit King, but not as a Hall of Famer
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Ozzie Virgil Sr., MLB's first Dominican-born player, dies at 92: 'Opened doors for all Latin players'
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Barcelona vs. Young Boys pick: Where to watch UEFA Champions League live stream online, TV, prediction, odds
    CBS Sports17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy