    • CBS Sports

    Wolves vs. Liverpool live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, where to watch online, time, news

    By Francesco Porzio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j23R4_0vmvLWzM00
    Getty Images

    With four wins and only one defeat in the first opening games of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Arne Slot's Liverpool are tied on 12 points with Aston Villa, one point behind league-leaders Manchester City who drew their last key game against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The Reds will face Wolverhampton, one of the sides that are struggling the most in England as they only had one point in the first five matches of the new season.  Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

    How to watch and odds

    • Date : Saturday, Sep. 28 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET
    • Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhmapton, England
    • Live stream: Peacock
    • Odds: Wolverhmapton +700; Draw +400; Liverpool -280

    Storylines

    Wolverhmapton: After only one point in the first five opening games of the Premier League season, Saturday's clash against Liverpool might be a good opportunity for the home side to boost their hopes to avoid relegation after a disappointing summer transfer window and the start of the season. Coach Gary O'Neil is already facing a big risk to be sacked if results don't improve in the next weeks.

    Liverpool: The club's latest signing, Federico Chiesa, is finally getting more minutes, as Arne Slot himself explained after the win in the Carabao Cup against West Ham, and it's likely to see him playing more also against Wolves this weekend: "It was pleasing to see that he could already play 60 minutes because I think I said in the last press conference he hasn't played a lot, maybe hasn't played hardly any minutes in the last three or four months. So, for him it is important that apart from getting more match fitness, he has to have playing minutes."

    Prediction

    It should be a quiet easy win for Liverpool after the good start of the season against one of the most disappointments of the new season. Pick: Liverpool 3, Wolves 0.

