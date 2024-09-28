Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Where to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City live stream, prediction, pick: Premier League TV channel, start time

    By James Benge,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2oj2_0vmv6o8o00
    Getty Images

    Undefeated Arsenal will be hoping that their Premier League fixture list is finely starting to ease as they welcome winless Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten through their opening five matches, an impressive feat given that they have travelled to Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City already. Leicester might not have as many wins to their names, but the newly-promoted side have looked competitive in every game, scoring in all five league matches and taking points from the likes of Crystal Palace and Spurs. Doing so against Arsenal, however, would be an almighty achievement. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

    Viewing information

    • Date : Saturday, September 28 | Time : 10 a.m. ET
    • Location : Emirates Stadium -- London
    • Live stream: Peacock
    • Odds: Arsenal -500; Draw +600; Leicester +1400

    Team news

    Arsenal: The most immediate concern for Arteta will be the fitness of David Raya, perhaps his star performer so far this season. The goalkeeper missed the EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers as a precaution, managing the thigh issue that he picked up in drawing at the Etihad. As is his habit, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest over Raya's status, saying that Arsenal will "have to wait 24 hours to see if he's looking good or not that good".

    Meanwhile Mikel Merino's return is on the horizon, perhaps as early as next week, Takehiro Tomiyasu underwent a partial session and Martin Odegaard will be hoping to return after the international break. Jurrien Timber is also fit enough to feature on Saturday and Arteta is hopeful that Ben White will also be fit after playing through the second half of the draw at Manchester City with an injury.

    Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli

    Leicester: Jannik Vestergaard's ankle issue leaves Steve Cooper sweating on his defenders at a time when the manager is already addressing "challenging times or criticism." That is quite a feat given that the former Nottingham Forest boss was only appointed in the summer, a time when Enzo Maresca's departure was swiftly followed by that of star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

    Oliver Skipp's absence from the XI that crept past League Two Walsall on penalties in midweek suggests he might be drafted in to add muscularity to midfield, perhaps in place of Bilal El Khanouss. Further forward Stephy Mavididi will doubtless be keen to score against the side where he began his career as an academy player and Jamie Vardy will just be keen to wind up Arsenal again. The 37-year-old, who turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium in 2016, has scored 11 goals in 16 meetings with the Gunners.

    Possible Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Skipp, Winks; Ayew, Ndidi, Mavididi; Vardy

    Prediction

    Expect Arsenal to turn on the afterburners -- even without Odegaard -- and get their goals tally back on the road to normality. PICK: Arsenal 3, Leicester 0

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ousmane Dembele dropped for PSG Champions League trip to Arsenal: Luis Enrique continues to exercise control
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    Barcelona vs. Young Boys pick: Where to watch UEFA Champions League live stream online, TV, prediction, odds
    CBS Sports16 hours ago
    Champions League bold predictions: Florian Wirtz blows Milan away, Arsenal's set pieces misfire, more
    CBS Sports9 hours ago
    Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for Inter Miami with curling effort from top of the box
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    MLB reverting to old uniforms after player complaints, will also use hometown jerseys for All-Star Game
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer with France after 137 appearances and World Cup title
    CBS Sports12 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark tells '60 Minutes' how ripping up the family's lawn led to her unusual 3-point range
    CBS Sports10 hours ago
    Mets' Francisco Lindor: Sitting second game after clinch
    CBS Sports7 hours ago
    Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, time, spread: Seahawks vs. Lions picks by expert on 25-11 roll
    CBS Sports14 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Why Knicks had to dance around Karl-Anthony Towns questions at media day: 'Don't know who that is'
    CBS Sports12 hours ago
    Bronny and LeBron James do some friendly trash talking after notable one-on-one moment at Lakers practice
    CBS Sports3 hours ago
    College football rankings: Alabama vaults to No. 1 as Georgia remains among top five in CBS Sports 134
    CBS Sports14 hours ago
    The Monday Read: Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams shined, but defense was Alabama's unsung hero vs. Georgia
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    Lonzo Ball, with a 'brand new knee,' hopes to play in Bulls' season opener after two-and-a-half years away
    CBS Sports7 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato12 hours ago
    Reflecting on 12 amazing years of golf from Jordan Spieth at Chambers Bay to the 150th Open at St. Andrews
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Good to go
    CBS Sports11 hours ago
    LOOK: Chiefs WRs wear T-shirts paying homage to struggling Travis Kelce ahead of Week 4 game vs. Chargers
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Orioles vs. Royals prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 MLB Wild Card Series Game 1 picks, bets by proven model
    CBS Sports3 hours ago
    Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58: Masai Ujiri, Joel Embiid, more reflect on big man's legacy in Africa and beyond
    CBS Sports10 hours ago
    NFL News: Denver Broncos Tyler Badie Suffers Gruesome Injury vs. New York Jets
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    2024 NASCAR at Kansas odds, predictions, lineup, start time: Model has surprising Hollywood Casino 400 picks
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy