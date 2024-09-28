Where to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City live stream, prediction, pick: Premier League TV channel, start time

Getty Images

Undefeated Arsenal will be hoping that their Premier League fixture list is finely starting to ease as they welcome winless Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten through their opening five matches, an impressive feat given that they have travelled to Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City already. Leicester might not have as many wins to their names, but the newly-promoted side have looked competitive in every game, scoring in all five league matches and taking points from the likes of Crystal Palace and Spurs. Doing so against Arsenal, however, would be an almighty achievement. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, September 28 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, September 28 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -500; Draw +600; Leicester +1400

Team news

Arsenal: The most immediate concern for Arteta will be the fitness of David Raya, perhaps his star performer so far this season. The goalkeeper missed the EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers as a precaution, managing the thigh issue that he picked up in drawing at the Etihad. As is his habit, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest over Raya's status, saying that Arsenal will "have to wait 24 hours to see if he's looking good or not that good".

Meanwhile Mikel Merino's return is on the horizon, perhaps as early as next week, Takehiro Tomiyasu underwent a partial session and Martin Odegaard will be hoping to return after the international break. Jurrien Timber is also fit enough to feature on Saturday and Arteta is hopeful that Ben White will also be fit after playing through the second half of the draw at Manchester City with an injury.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli

Leicester: Jannik Vestergaard's ankle issue leaves Steve Cooper sweating on his defenders at a time when the manager is already addressing "challenging times or criticism." That is quite a feat given that the former Nottingham Forest boss was only appointed in the summer, a time when Enzo Maresca's departure was swiftly followed by that of star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Oliver Skipp's absence from the XI that crept past League Two Walsall on penalties in midweek suggests he might be drafted in to add muscularity to midfield, perhaps in place of Bilal El Khanouss. Further forward Stephy Mavididi will doubtless be keen to score against the side where he began his career as an academy player and Jamie Vardy will just be keen to wind up Arsenal again. The 37-year-old, who turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium in 2016, has scored 11 goals in 16 meetings with the Gunners.

Possible Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Skipp, Winks; Ayew, Ndidi, Mavididi; Vardy

Prediction

Expect Arsenal to turn on the afterburners -- even without Odegaard -- and get their goals tally back on the road to normality. PICK: Arsenal 3, Leicester 0