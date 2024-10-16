CBS Sacramento
Trump's use of "Hallelujah" is "blasphemy," Rufus Wainwright says
By Aimee Picchi,2 days ago
Comments / 233
Add a Comment
CopperFallsPhilly
4h ago
It's Me.
9h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story3 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
HuffPost7 days ago
The Independent8 days ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
PopCulture4 days ago
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
Geraldo Rivera, Longtime Trump Friend, Backs Harris: He ‘Cannot Be Trusted To Honor The Constitution’
Mediaite3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
Mediaite6 days ago
The Hill1 day ago
The Independent4 days ago
‘Creepy’ moment Trump calls female senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while trying to court women voters at Fox town hall
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Kristen Brady4 days ago
Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
Mediaite3 days ago
HuffPost3 days ago
Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly Declare That Trump Is ‘Winning’ and Harris Knows It: ‘Break Glass In Case of Emergency’
Mediaite1 day ago
Bret Baier Ends Kamala Harris Interview as Her Aides Demand Wrap: ‘They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here’
Mediaite1 day ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.