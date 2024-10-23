Fines can now be issued in Pittsburgh for trash violations

City of Pittsburgh approves possible fines for trash violations 02:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh is trying to reduce the amount of trash and litter in the city. Improperly storing your trash could leave a bad taste in your mouth after some new fines.

City Council voted Tuesday to approve 'qualify of life' legislation that was introduced earlier this year that would bring fines for violations like accumulating garbage, improperly storing trash outside of a tightly sealed can, setting containers out too early or bringing them in too late, and contaminating recycling.

One of the things that can get you a citation? Leaving your trash out too late. When crews are emptied – you'll have until 10 p.m. on the day of collection to put these cans back.

James Fogarty doesn't vibe with people putting out their trash way before it's collected.

"[it] creates potential disease vectors all over our community," Fogarty said.

The City council's ordinance would levy a 35-dollar fine for one trash violation.

For a second within a calendar year of the first – it's $50. Three times? That's $100.

"This is a positive step in the right direction," City Councilperson Bob Charland, of District 3, said.

Charland introduced the bill – he says there are no new laws – but says it fixes what was a drawn-out process.

"We cite you – we have to view your violation three separate times before we can actually cite you," Charland said.

You can get cited for accumulation of trash in your yard, improperly storing trash, and leaving cans for pickup before 6 p.m. the day before – or after 10 p.m. the day of pickup.

Also on that list? Letting recyclables mix with other types of trash.

"I think – we all kinda have to chip in to keep the city looking better and cleaner," Christina Lemal of Bloomfield said.

Well – Charland says the plans are to bolster the enforcers to help do that. He says adding "anti-litter inspectors" is in the works.

"We have three – we are budgeted to have 11 next year," Charland said. "we'll be able to actually proactively patrol and find these violations on our own."

People like Nina Sacco say there are more pressing issues.

"$100 fine for garbage at whatever time is left out, I don't think should be the focus," Sacco, of Bloomfield, said.

Charland says the focus should be on making Pittsburgh a place people want to be.

"Neighborhoods that look like they're cared for get treated like they're cared for," he said.

There will be a phase-in period. Charland says people will be given notices instead of tickets during that period.

The process is supposed to start in the first quarter of 2025.