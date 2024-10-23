Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Fines can now be issued in Pittsburgh for trash violations

    By Chilekasi Adele,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0gPw_0wIOg6ro00

    City of Pittsburgh approves possible fines for trash violations 02:35

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh is trying to reduce the amount of trash and litter in the city. Improperly storing your trash could leave a bad taste in your mouth after some new fines.

    City Council voted Tuesday to approve 'qualify of life' legislation that was introduced earlier this year that would bring fines for violations like accumulating garbage, improperly storing trash outside of a tightly sealed can, setting containers out too early or bringing them in too late, and contaminating recycling.

    One of the things that can get you a citation? Leaving your trash out too late. When crews are emptied – you'll have until 10 p.m. on the day of collection to put these cans back.

    James Fogarty doesn't vibe with people putting out their trash way before it's collected.

    "[it] creates potential disease vectors all over our community," Fogarty said.

    The City council's ordinance would levy a 35-dollar fine for one trash violation.

    For a second within a calendar year of the first – it's $50. Three times? That's $100.

    "This is a positive step in the right direction," City Councilperson Bob Charland, of District 3, said.

    Charland introduced the bill – he says there are no new laws – but says it fixes what was a drawn-out process.

    "We cite you – we have to view your violation three separate times before we can actually cite you," Charland said.

    You can get cited for accumulation of trash in your yard, improperly storing trash, and leaving cans for pickup before 6 p.m. the day before – or after 10 p.m. the day of pickup.

    Also on that list? Letting recyclables mix with other types of trash.

    "I think – we all kinda have to chip in to keep the city looking better and cleaner," Christina Lemal of Bloomfield said.

    Well – Charland says the plans are to bolster the enforcers to help do that. He says adding "anti-litter inspectors" is in the works.

    "We have three – we are budgeted to have 11 next year," Charland said. "we'll be able to actually proactively patrol and find these violations on our own."

    People like Nina Sacco say there are more pressing issues.

    "$100 fine for garbage at whatever time is left out, I don't think should be the focus," Sacco, of Bloomfield, said.

    Charland says the focus should be on making Pittsburgh a place people want to be.

    "Neighborhoods that look like they're cared for get treated like they're cared for," he said.

    There will be a phase-in period. Charland says people will be given notices instead of tickets during that period.

    The process is supposed to start in the first quarter of 2025.

    Related Search

    Pittsburgh city councilRecycling contaminationPublic health concernsCity CouncilBob charlandJames Fogarty

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    wanda clark
    1d ago
    cops don't enforce handicapped parking at all.TOW TGESES CARS,COME TO HIGHRISE IN WILMERHOOD.
    wanda clark
    1d ago
    come to WILMERHOOD,PLACE IS A DUMP.HIGHRISE IS RUN BY MANSGEMENT THST COULDNT CSRE LESS.SGE NEEDS TO LIVE THERE AND SEE WHAT ITS LIKE.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    What is the piebald deer, the rare animal spotted in Western Pennsylvania?
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    Woman wins over $312.9k playing PA Lottery online game
    KDKA News Radio2 days ago
    Thunderbird sightings in Pennsylvania examined in TV series
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Uniontown man charged with criminal homicide in death of 2-year-old girl
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Needle exchange program resumes in Pittsburgh
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    3-year-old boy in Pittsburgh injured in shooting
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    The IRS has announced its new 2025 tax brackets. Here's what to know.
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    School bus involved in crash in Westmoreland County
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Why au pairs are becoming more popular in the Pittsburgh area
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    CDC: McDonald's Quarter Pounders linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    State police searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies in Washington County
    CBS Pittsburgh6 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Steelers' Friday Night Lights practice brings in $121,000 to the Latrobe area
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Whistleblowers allege poor construction of new parking garage at airport
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy