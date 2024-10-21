Open in App
    It's going to be nothing but sunshine today throughout the Pittsburgh area

    By Ron Smiley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrovj_0wFP9JTG00

    KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/21) 03:00

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's weather forecast for the Pittsburgh area is calling for nothing but sunshine.

    Any Alert Days Ahead? None

    Aware: There is an air quality alert in place for Allegheny County due to Mon Valley issues.

    We are well into the fall season and have little in the way of 'fall' weather to show for it so far.

    So far this month temperatures are running just over a degree (1.2°) above average. We've also seen half of the days so far this month coming in below average.  Even with that, the above-average days have been well above average (we were 13° above average on the 13th).  The below-average days haven't been so dramatic with both the 15th and 16th recording temperatures 7° above average.  I have today seeing a high around 9 degrees warmer than average, and I have temperatures well above average at least through Wednesday.  Enjoy.

    Today will see plenty of sunshine.  The clear skies will allow temperatures to dip to the mid to low 30s and even some 30s in some areas for the morning.  Sunrise is at 7:39. Temperatures should hit the 50s during the 9 a.m. hour.  We will be in the 60s before 11 a.m.

    Most of the afternoon will see temperatures in the 70s. Sunset is at 6:31.

    Looking ahead, there's a quick temperature dip coming our way on Thursday behind a cold front expected to sweep through dry.  Highs will fall to the upper 50s on Thursday before we rebound with another 60-degree day on Friday.  Another front will come through on Friday and will bring some rain. It doesn't look like it will be a lot of rain.  Temperatures will be more seasonal this weekend with highs near 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D18zx_0wFP9JTG00
    KDKA Weather Center

    With the set-up in place, we may even see a wintry mix in the Laurels and snow belt but anything we see would be light.

    WEATHER LINKS:

    Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

