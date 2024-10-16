Open in App
    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Downtown Pittsburgh could soon have more public bathrooms

    By Chilekasi Adele,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNvfB_0w8mf3H700

    More public bathrooms could be coming to Downtown Pittsburgh 01:24

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More public bathrooms could soon be coming to Downtown Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh City Council introduced legislation Tuesday to bring 11 more public bathrooms to the city's Central Business District.

    Under the proposed legislation, the city would spend $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to install the bathrooms and pay for continuous cleaning services through a two-year agreement with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

    Last year, three trailer-like public restrooms were brought into the city that have running water, heat, and air conditioning.

    One of the bathrooms is still located near the Gateway 'T' station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street.

    Others were removed were public restrooms were opened at a parking garage along Smithfield Street.

    City Council President Dan Lavelle says that bringing more portable bathrooms to the city would be more cost-effective than encouraging the use of the parking garage.

    It's still unclear where the 11 public bathrooms would be installed throughout Downtown if the legislation is approved.

    Comments / 15
    catman1
    8h ago
    it's a easy place to get mugged & robbed if you walk in at the wrong time
    PlanTheFuture
    16h ago
    Since the city is going towards a more walkable and pedestrian friendly city it should focus on different types of transportation like a subway, light rail, streetcar, or rapid bus transportation. Make transportation more accessible for other neighborhoods as well.
