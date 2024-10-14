Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Lilly Ledbetter, equal pay icon, dead at 86

    By CBS Pittsburgh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Phttb_0w6PLe9i00

    10/13: CBS Weekend News 20:03

    Lilly Ledbetter, a champion of women getting paid the same as men for doing the same work, died Saturday night, her family said in a statement. She was 86.

    AL.com was first to report that she had died.

    According to that outlet, the statement said she died "peacefully" and "surrounded by her family and loved ones. Our mother lived an extraordinary life. We truly appreciate your respect for our privacy during this time of grief. "

    Ledbetter's activism led to the first bill Barack Obama signed into law after becoming president in 2009.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvy8U_0w6PLe9i00
    Then-President Obama stands with Lilly Ledbetter before signing the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act on Jan. 29, 2009. in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

    The law, called the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act, made it easier for workers to sue after discovering what they believed to be pay discrimination.

    In signing the measure, Obama said that it sent the message "that there are no second-class citizens in our workplaces, and that it's not just unfair and illegal, it's bad for business to pay someone less because of their gender or their age or their race or their ethnicity, religion or disability."

    Ledbetter worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Gadsden, Alabama, for nearly 20 years before discovering she was being paid less than men doing the same job.

    The legislation effectively overturned a two-year-old, 5-4 Supreme Court decision that found that Ledbetter didn't have grounds to sue because she didn't discover the alleged pay discrimination within six months of it first taking place.

    The bill signed by Mr. Obama changed the rules so Ledbetter and workers like her could sue within six months of discovering the alleged pay discrimination, regardless of when it began.

    The former president paid tribute to Ledbetter in a post on X , saying she "never set out to be a trailblazer or a household name. She just wanted to be paid the same as a man for her hard work. But this grandmother from Alabama kept on fighting" until he signed the bill bearing her name.

    "Lilly did what so many Americans before her have done: setting her sights high for herself and even higher for her children and grandchildren," Mr. Obama said.

    Among others also paying tribute, the AFL-CIO, which called he r "a true hero" and Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff, who said she "forever changed my understanding with the simple but powerful phrase, "Equal pay for equal work." It's shocking that, as a CEO, I witnessed firsthand how wide the pay disparities were—not just in my own company, but across so many others we acquired. Lilly taught me the fight for equality starts with pay equity."

    Ledbetter continued her advocacy well after the law was signed.

    She received the Future Is Female Lifetime Achievement Award from Advertising Week last week, AL.com noted.

    And a movie about her life, "Lilly," starring Patricia Clarkson, just premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Some Social Security beneficiaries will get an extra November check
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    A new caregiver calculator reveals the high cost of caring for loved ones
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Charleroi glassmaking plant proceeding with shutdown despite efforts to save facility
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    American Heart Association and ZOLL team up in Pittsburgh for World Restart a Heart Day
    CBS Pittsburgh5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Bob Woodward on "War"
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Here's what's open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Pittsburgh synagogue shooting memorial plaque stolen from Allderdice High School
    CBS Pittsburgh10 hours ago
    Boar's Head recall sparks USDA watchdog probe into handling of listeria outbreak
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Former President Trump to host campaign rally in Latrobe this weekend
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Arrest made after FEMA crews threatened amid hurricane relief efforts
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post37 minutes ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    7-Eleven to close more than 400 locations. Here's what to know.
    CBS Pittsburgh5 days ago
    Trump, Harris each campaign in Pennsylvania with election 3 weeks away
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Many adults think they have undiagnosed ADHD. Here's what to know.
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Here are the best colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Cornel West loses bid to get on Pennsylvania's presidential ballot
    CBS Pittsburgh4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Butler County neighborhood surprises boy battling cancer with parade and pep rally
    CBS Pittsburgh4 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores over next 3 years
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy