    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Diocese of Greensburg releases report into hiring of parish employee with criminal history

    By Christopher DeRose,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfuKY_0vxsSY0900

    Diocese of Greensburg releases report into hiring of parish employee with criminal history 03:04

    GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Monday, a five-page written report was released to the public from the Diocese of Greensburg outlining an internal investigation into how one man with a lengthy criminal background was able to work at one of their parishes for years.

    Negligence is the word used to describe how Shon Harrity, the former Immaculate Conception Parish cemetery worker with a lengthy criminal background that includes rape, sex assault, and aggravated indecent assault involving a minor, was able to be hired by the diocese in 2012, and then work for them until his arrest in May for the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

    "When this situation arose, and was brought to my attention," said Larry Kulick the Bishop of Greensburg, "it was something that was very shocking to me because it was a horrific failure of our higher standards, our protocols, and our procedures."

    The investigation not only focused on a re-check of files and backgrounds of over 8,000 employees and volunteers of the diocese, which found no other such issues, but it also focused on who knew what and when.

    One of the main people in question was Father John Monieau, the pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in North Huntingdon and Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin. He was placed on leave during this canonical investigation and because of a criminal investigation.

    While the criminal investigation showed that Father Monieau did not commit a criminal act through his oversight, the canonical investigation detailed violations of church law and policy, but nothing that would strip Father Monieau of his position as a priest.

    "So, with all of this and with the investigation complete," said Bishop Kulick, "we are announcing today that Father John Monieau is receiving an assignment. He will be returning to his home to Lower Burrell and the parishes of New Kensington."

    Father Monieau, who is currently battling cancer, will only be allowed to help with ministry. He will not have any leadership or administrative work at his new posting.

    As far as the diocese goes, the bishop says that they have raised their standards and that there will be more diligence in their hiring and background checks. The bishop says that now is a time to heal and think of the victims affected by Shon Harrity.

    For the full report from the diocese, click here .

    Comments / 1
    BCL!
    18h ago
    Saw this Ahole attorney going after tge priest......If the priest did something inappropriate (other than accidently hired a felon) I would say fry his ass.....However if an employee he hired did a sexual assault that is a different story.......molestation / rape / fondling or what not is intolerable.....hiring someone who committed a crime probably should be punished which happened......I see nothing wrong with reinstatement over a clerical mistake......if he ever does do the terrible stuff murder him......
