    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Snoop Dogg attends Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

    By Madeline Bartos,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gj48f_0vxbOKbe00

    #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 6, 2024 20:47

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of Steelers fans, including rapper Snoop Dogg, packed Acrisure Stadium Sunday night to watch Pittsburgh take on Dallas.

    While he was born in Long Beach and not Pittsburgh, Snoop Dogg is a huge Steelers fan. As a youth football coach, Snoop has offered his opinion on the team before, and as a rapper, he's been inspired by the Black and Gold . And when the Steelers took on the Dallas Cowboys in "Sunday Night Football" at Acrisure Stadium, he was there.

    The team posted a video of Snoop Dogg wearing a custom Steelers letterman jacket, twirling his Terrible Towel and waving around a helmet to pump up the crowd.

    Before the game, Snoop Dogg met with players, hyping them up and posing for photos.

    Why is Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan?

    While talking to Peyton and Eli Manning on their podcast, Snoop Dogg explained that he loved watching the Steelers when he was growing up as a kid in the 70s.

    "I fell in love with their great defense, the way they move the ball, just the way they play football in general, it was fun to watch as a kid. As I became an adult, I fell more in love with them because I got the chance to meet the players, I got to meet Coach Cowher and Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis and the rest of the guys, and you know, I became a part of Steelers nation."

    Despite the extra energy from the D.O. Double G, the Steelers weren't able to pull off a win, allowing a late touchdown to lose 20-17. But linebacker T.J. Watt recorded his 100th career sack during the game , becoming the second fastest player to do so in NFL history.

    Comments / 1
    terry berry
    1d ago
    fake steelers fan snoop,,
