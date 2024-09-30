Open in App
    CBS Pittsburgh

    One person killed, another injured in Noblestown Road crash

    By Mike Darnay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mc8Bt_0vobffTz00

    One killed, one injured in North Fayette crash 00:20

    NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash in North Fayette Township.

    The crash happened along Noblestown Road just after 2 a.m. near the intersection with Sturgeon Street.

    One person was killed in the crash. Their identity hasn't been released.

    An additional person was injured and was taken to the hospital by medics, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

    The roadway was shut down as crash investigators spent hours at the scene of the crash collecting evidence and taking photos. Noblestown Road is back open following the crash.

    It's unclear what led up to the crash.

