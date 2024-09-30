Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh Regional Transit releases plan for proposed redesign of bus routes

    By Lauren Linder,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2u3h_0voYbVl600

    Pittsburgh Regional Transit releases plan for proposed redesign of bus routes 02:33

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit shared a first look at a major redesign of its bus routes on Monday that will impact thousands of daily riders.

    Nicole Burke of McKees Rocks takes the bus every day to get to work and classes, but it hasn't come without some challenges.

    "I [am] like, 'It's not my fault, it's the bus' fault,'" Burke said. "I [am] late half of the time because the buses [are] late coming to pick us up to get us into town."

    Mikayla Wobrak of Bellevue has similar feelings.

    "It does take quite a while to get to places," Wobrak said.

    PRT is looking to solve its problems with an overhaul, its first in more than a decade. The agency released a proposal called Draft Network 1.0. It includes an interactive map online, where riders can look at their bus routes.

    Adam Brandolph is a spokesperson for PRT.

    "It's pulling all the lines off of the map, and putting them back on where it maximizes efficiency and effectiveness to make sure that we're picking up riders where they are and not where they were 10 years ago," Brandolph said.

    Under the draft, the agency would use the same budget. There would be fewer routes overall, but more routes running every 30 minutes or less, making them more direct and on time, a 27% improvement. Also, 143,000 people in equity communities would have access to these faster routes, up 32 percent. This data is all based on service during the midday on weekdays.

    "We are going to be serving more people, more jobs, more healthcare facilities, more grocery stores," Brandolph said.

    The agency wants to reach more communities, improve rides to the airport and Oakland, have new transit hubs that don't require trips downtown, and eliminate busway stop restrictions.

    By the spring, it expects to have a revised proposal and intends to roll out some simple changes as early as 2026.

    For Burke, it will be hard to wait, but in the meantime, she'll keep riding the bus.

    "I will because I got to get to where I got to go to," Burke said.

    You can view the proposed redesign interactive map and more on the draft here .

    PRT is looking for your feedback. Find out different ways to share your opinion on the proposal here .

    The first public event will be held in Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey V.
    2d ago
    How about a redesign of the graphics and color palette. The graphics/colors are horrendous
    Eddie Leindecker
    2d ago
    I think it is going to be great that they are going to do a redesign of the PRT system. However, my question is will they actually listen to we the people that ride the system?They are frequently made root changes over the years and not listen to the people that use the system. I currently live in a neighborhood that gets bus service once an hour when it runs most of the time my bus runs whenever it feels like it and not when it is scheduled.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seniors living in apartments say they cannot safely access bus stop
    CBS Pittsburgh9 hours ago
    What products could be affected by the port strike?
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Community steps up to help Ianni's Pizzeria after devastating fire
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Donegal Township lays off road maintenance crew
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Pennsylvania is the best state for pizza, report says
    CBS Pittsburgh5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    County police recover large amount of drugs and guns in Homestead bust
    CBS Pittsburgh4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Oasis announces North America reunion tour dates in 2025
    CBS Pittsburgh2 days ago
    John Ashton, "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise actor, dies at 76
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    CMU shows high school students the future of manufacturing in the present
    CBS Pittsburgh16 hours ago
    McKeesport police's evidence room at center of investigative audit
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Doctor explains dangerous social media trend "chroming"
    CBS Pittsburgh5 days ago
    Father accused of killing daughter's dog while she was on vacation
    CBS Pittsburgh8 hours ago
    New Kensington-Arnold School District cancels high school classes due to shots fired after school
    CBS Pittsburgh21 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    47th annual Pittsburgh Great Race allows families to carry on generational traditions
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Pittsburgh woman found guilty for selling heroin and fentanyl in West Virginia
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Helene death toll tops 100 as Southeast digs out from devastation
    CBS Pittsburgh5 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy