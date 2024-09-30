Open in App
    • CBS Pittsburgh

    West Sunbury Borough is still overcoming challenges nearly two years after a devastating fire

    By John Shumway,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDrVj_0voYannv00

    West Sunbury Borough's battle to remain resilient 03:01

    WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Western Pennsylvania is filled with places that fit the description of 'small town America' and West Sunbury Borough in Butler County is overcoming challenges to cling to that feeling.

    When cruising along the rolling hills of northern Butler County, you'll come to West Sunbury, a small borough with a population of less than 200, but one that is a full of pride.

    The streets of the borough are lined with American flags and the faces of its hometown heroes.

    The banner for Staff Sergeant Robert Thompson is on the pole in front of where his family's market centered West Sunbury for years.

    The owners of Thompson's Country Market knew just about everyone who came and went through the small town, but that's not the case anymore.

    Nearly two years ago, the market burned to the ground in a devastating fire on Christmas Day in 2022.

    Kathy Ferdinandsen lives in West Sunbury and said that when the market burned down, it was a big blow to the community.

    Building codes prevented the market from being rebuilt and now food is miles away in Butler.

    Just up the street from where Thompson's stood is Zanella's Milling, where you can find just about anything.

    Matt Zanella says his family was affected by the fire, too.

    "We decided maybe three months afterwards, that we were tired of going further and further to get milk, and so we just decided to put in our own cooler and start selling it," Matt said.

    At Zanella's, they have the basics like eggs and flour, which helps fill the emergency void for most, but they don't accept food stamps there, which is a hindrance for others.

    Waste Management operates a landfill on the edge of town, but it's full now, and come January, free garbage collection in West Sunbury is coming to an end.

    Everyone in town is now pricing how expensive garbage pickup is going to be, with some saying it's going to be anywhere from $35 to $50 per month.

    Much like they did with the loss of Thompson's, the folks of West Sunbury are forced to take this in stride, too.

    "Our little town is a blessed place," said Mike Ferdinandsen. "It's just a great place to live."

    Karen says she's fortunate to have a friend who takes her to Walmart and Giant Eagle to shop once per month.

    Dollar General briefly took a look at opening a store in West Sunbury, but that prospect never came to fruition.

    Driving from West Sunbury to the Giant Eagle near the Clearview Mall takes around 20 minutes or so each way -- an inconvenience that people have no choice but to accept and try and overcome.

    Ken Boda
    22h ago
    I would like to know how this fire started....
    Maryanne Bajorek
    2d ago
    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
