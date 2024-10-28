Open in App
    Registration to win low-digit Delaware tags opens Monday, Oct. 28

    By Alexandra Simon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLaoo_0wP8TP0h00

    Lottery opens for Delaware low-digit tags 00:32

    The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is opening registration for drivers to win low-digit tags on Monday, Oct. 28, aka "Tag-A-Palooza."

    The lottery gives registered drivers in the state a chance to win a five-digit, numbers only tag for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, recreational trailers, motorcycles and more.

    Online registration to enter the lottery opens at 8 a.m. on Monday and closes on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Only one registration per driver license/ID card is allowed.

    If registering online, drivers will need to specify which kind of tag they want to receive, though registering does not guarantee you will be selected to win one of the low-digit tags.

    Drawings happen each day at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15.

    Delaware motorists can also try to win a tag at one of four in-person giveaways starting at 9 a.m. on the following dates:

    • Nov. 12 at the Delaware City DMV
    • Nov. 13 at the Dover DMV
    • Nov. 14 at the Wilmington DMV
    • Nov. 15 at the Georgetown DMV

    In-person winners will be given a letter with instructions and a certificate with their assigned number from the giveaway event.

    Online applicants will receive an email confirmation if they've won, and winning codes from online registration will also be posted on the DMV's website and social media channels.

    Tags won in the lottery need to be processed and completed by Feb. 28, 2025.

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Rusty227
    1d ago
    Never really understood why you would want this on your car 🤷🏻‍♂️. You’re a target. 🎯
    PrincessCali
    2d ago
    What the hell is the big deal? Be lucky you can get a tag.
    View all comments

