1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside North Philadelphia smoke shop

A man died after being shot outside of a vape and smoke shop in North Philadelphia late Saturday evening.

Philadelphia Police said the 26-year-old was shot in the head after leaving the Culebra II Smoke & Vape Shop along the 3600 block of North 5th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 11 p.m. on Saturday

According to Inspector D F Pace, the victim was approached by three or four men and shot multiple times at close range, though police don't yet know how many of those men had guns. The suspects ran from the scene before possibly jumping into a gray Honda, Pace said.

In an update Sunday afternoon, police said a second victim, a 33-year-old man, went to Temple University Hospital at 11:30 p.m. The 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

At least 36 shell casings were recovered from the scene and a car and a nearby home were also struck by gunfire, Pace said. Investigators said they're working to identify a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.