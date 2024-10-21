Large wildfire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ

Wildfire burns at New Jersey military base amid drought conditions 02:05

A large wildfire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey is impacting Burlington and Ocean counties, fire officials said.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military base in Burlington County, is roughly an hour away from Philadelphia.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said residents in Ocean and Burlington counties are being impacted by smoke from the wildfire burning within Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The NJFFS said firefighters are implementing back-burning strategies to prevent the fire from spreading. The wildfire is expected to remain on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst's property.

Crews with the NJFFS aren't currently assisting with the wildfire.

The wildfire happened as the NJFFS announced Stage 3 Fire restrictions in the Garden State because of prolonged dry conditions and increased wildfire activity.

This means all fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove with only propane, gas, or electricity. No charcoal fires are allowed.

The base posted on its Facebook page about a wildland fire on Friday. In an update Monday, officials warned drivers and people who work on base.

"Firefighters could be operating on or near roadways. Please observe warning and road closure signs due to limited visibility caused by drifting smoke," the post said.

Speaking about fire conditions across the state, Camden Deputy Fire Chief Mark Harper said any ember or any spark could ignite and spread quickly and faster than normal due to the current drought conditions.

On Friday, New Jersey issued a drought watch after the state said the persistent dry and warmer-than-average conditions continue to stress the state's water supplies.