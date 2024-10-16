Open in App
    Harris to appear with over 100 Republicans at campaign event in Bucks County

    By Alexandra Simon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTrE4_0w8qCMCo00

    Kamala Harris campaigning in Bucks County with Republican supporters 04:37

    Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Bucks County for a campaign event Wednesday, just two days after she visited western Pennsylvania for a rally in Erie.

    Harris is the latest candidate to woo voters in the Delaware Valley this week; In a span of two days, former President Donald Trump , his running mate JD Vance , President Biden and first lady Jill Biden all attended events in the Philadelphia area and surrounding suburbs.

    Harris is set to speak at Washington Crossing Historic Park this afternoon, where her campaign says she'll be joined by more than 100 Republicans, including former GOP lawmakers and ex-Trump aides who are supporting her candidacy.

    Former Illinois congressman and Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger, who endorsed Harris for president back in August, is also scheduled to also speak.

    The Harris campaign says she'll discuss patriotism, unity and bipartisanship in her remarks.

    Both Harris and Trump have ramped up the time spent in Pennsylvania over the last several weeks in an effort to win the state's 19 electoral votes on Nov. 5 . And within the battleground state, Bucks County has become a key prize for both parties.

    In 2020, Mr. Biden won Bucks County by just 4% over then-President Trump. Republicans have been working to flip the county ahead of the 2024 election, adding thousands of new registrations since February and giving the GOP a slight edge over Democrats with the number of registered voters.

    The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Bucks County was in 1988, but following the debate between Harris and Trump in September, voters told CBS News Philadelphia they weren't moved off their candidate of choice.

    Last month Vance spoke at Bucks County's Newtown Athletic Club's Sports and Events Center, where he criticized the "failed leadership of Kamala Harris" urged voters to get their families to support Trump in November.

