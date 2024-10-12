Flyers open season 1-0 after Morgan Frost nets shootout winner

Uber Eats driver shot twice outside Pizza Hut in Philadelphia | Digital Brief 02:16

An early third-period goal from defenseman Cam York went unrecognized for over 10 seconds before officials blew the goal horn and allowed the Philadelphia Flyers to celebrate in a game against the Vancouver Canucks to open the regular season Friday night.

York's goal tied the game at 2-2 before Morgan Frost scored the deciding goal in a shootout, and the Flyers started off their season 1-0 with a win in British Columbia.

Per CBS Sports, the Flyers are now 8-0-2 in their last 10 season openers.

Tyson Foerster also scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Samuel Ersson finished with 24 saves.

York's odd goal came around 2:48 in the third period. He fired a shot past Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen that pinged under the crossbar of the net but quickly bounced back out. Officials allowed play to continue for several moments before the horn sounded and the Flyers could celebrate tying the game.

Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks, and Lankinen made 30 saves in his Vancouver debut.

It marked the second straight game where the Canucks lost in extra time after holding a lead heading into the third period.

Travis Konecny also scored in the shootout for Philadelphia, and Jake DeBrusk tallied for Vancouver.

Highly touted prospect Matvei Michkov made some big moves in his NHL regular season debut . The 19-year-old Russian right wing tried to beat Lankinen with a backwards, between-the-legs shot in front of the net on a third-period power play. The Flyers selected Michkov seventh overall in the 2023 draft.

Jett Luchanko, an 18-year-old prospect , also made his regular season debut.

Philadelphia kept Vancouver's star-studded power play in check, killing off all five penalties they faced and not allowing a single shot on the final three.

Foerster's goal in the first period, meanwhile, came on the power play. The Flyers went one-for-four with the man advantage after finishing last season with the least potent power play in the league.

Vancouver lost a big player less than two minutes into the game when defenseman Tyler Myers went down after hitting Joel Farabee along the boards. Myers spent several minutes on the ice being looked at by trainers before he was helped up and went directly to the locker room, favoring his right leg. He did not return.

The Flyers visit Calgary, Alberta on Saturday while the Canucks open their first road trip of the season at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.