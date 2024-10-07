Open in App
    Cars, home damaged after building wall collapses in Francisville

    By Nate SylvesMadeleine Wright,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuLD8_0vxtjJgc00

    New video shows partial building collapse in Philadelphia's Francisville section 02:02

    Cleanup is underway after the top portion of a historic three-story building in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood gave way, sending chunks of brick and concrete crashing to the ground.

    It happened at the Darrah School Apartments on North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) confirmed part of a parapet wall collapsed.

    People who live in the area described confusion in the immediate aftermath.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noWT9_0vxtjJgc00
    CBS News Philadelphia

    "The sound was, honestly, I've never heard anything like it in my life," William Friel from Francisville said. "I thought a bomb went off or a plane crash."

    No one was hurt, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

    "There are a bunch of people who walk their dogs along this street daily, so potentially this could have come down at the wrong time and taken out a few different people," Christopher Pavelek from Francisville said.

    Several parked cars and a nearby home were damaged.

    "The center window in our living room, the outer pane got smashed in," Dan Bradley from Francisville said. "I think I was really the only house on this side of the street that got damaged."

    Tenants of the apartment building were initially evacuated, but L&I determined it was safe for residents to go back inside. The apartment building once served as a school.

    "Today, the property owner will have an engineer on site to re-evaluate the structure and contractor on site to remove any further loose debris that may be in danger of falling," L&I said in a statement.

    L&I ordered the property owner to clean up the bricks on the street and put up a fence along the perimeter.

    According to L&I, the building is owned by Darrah School Realty. Reached by phone, a representative declined to comment. Residents are left wondering what's being done to prevent a wall collapse from happening again.

    "I'm not going to sleep well until I know it's completely stabilized," Friel said. "Because clearly there are pieces of building that look like they're going to fall."

