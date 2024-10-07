Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Philly

    As Hurricane Milton intensifies, some head to Philadelphia

    By Will KenworthyNikki DeMentri,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSsiM_0vxr9JVH00

    Some travelers looking to escape Hurricane Milton land in Philadelphia 02:02

    Baggage claim was busy at Philadelphia International Airport Monday – often packed with travelers flying back from Florida, which is in the path of Hurricane Milton .

    Heading home is the plan for Dennis Cunerd and his family.

    "We needed to get out of its path. We were at Disney World and the hurricane was headed straight for Orlando," Cunerd said.

    The decision to cut the Disney trip in half came just the day before for Cunerd and his family from Bethlehem as Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm.

    "There was a lot of buzz. It was pretty crazy, the airport this morning in Orlando was very crowded, a lot of people were trying to get out of the way of the hurricane," Cunerd said.

    Zachary Gross, a junior at the University of Tampa, also flew in from Orlando Monday afternoon.

    "We had a hurricane about a week ago, so I went over to Naples, just kind of hung out there for a few days – it didn't really hit. But this one is looking like it's a direct hit," Gross said.

    He decided for this storm, he was leaving the state and going to stay with friends at Penn State.

    His classes are canceled once again.

    "Everyone is starting to board up their windows, everything like that. Get ready for the flooding, everyone is kind of just scrambling right now," Gross said.

    Kathy and Bob Rosenthal rode out Hurricane Helene at their home in Venice, Florida.

    "I've seen more people say they're leaving. Even in our community where we live," Kathy Rosenthal said.

    The Bensalem couple was already scheduled to come home on Monday, but they're keeping a close eye on Milton. Their daughter evacuated with her dog and boyfriend before the storm. Kathy Rosenthal added her daughter's boyfriend grew up in Florida and has never left for a hurricane. For this one, she said, he did.

    "He went into work yesterday morning and called my daughter at 7:45 a.m. and said 'I want you to get the dog and leave.' I'm coming home, I'll be home, but right now I want you to pack up and leave. He goes, 'I don't like the looks of this one, it looks bad,'" Kathy Rosenthal said.

    Johnie Winters arrived at PHL from Tampa. He is hoping his mobile home in Port Richie, Florida, withstands the hurricane. He prepped it as best he could.

    "If it comes directly through Pasco County, it'll wipe out all the mobiles. It'll be devastating," Winters said. He added, "Just praying for everyone to be safe and hope it doesn't hit us."

    Airports including Tampa , Orlando and St. Pete-Clearwater will all shut down ahead of the storm.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Lesbian for Trump! [MacCentris] 🇵🇷
    18h ago
    A hurricane knows nothing about politics, stay safe people and evacuate in time.
    pjnotarepublican
    1d ago
    Please no they are flying in people who are here from Florida illegally lol
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Escape room-style challenge "Beat the Bomb" opening in Philadelphia
    CBS Philly5 hours ago
    Cool weather returns to Philadelphia this week; Milton now a Cat 5 hurricane
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Chance of showers Friday afternoon in Philly ahead of beautiful weekend
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Delaware, New Jersey National Guards deploy to Florida for Milton response
    CBS Philly8 hours ago
    Philly woman says experiencing Helene in NC was "horrifying"
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Maps show which states could see northern lights this weekend
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Overnight food truck market in Philadelphia's Fishtown section postponed
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Chester County pilots deliver aid to hurricane-ravaged North Carolina
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Chestnut Hill Conservancy holds "Night of Lights" kickoff party
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    FBI searching for information about baby found dead in NJ in 1986
    CBS Philly19 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, drug charges
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Panera reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by former Penn student's family
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Just-Fired Head Coach Would Be Perfect Addition to Eagles’ Staff
    FanSided1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Bystander shot and killed outside store in Kensington section of Philadelphia
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Dozens of firefighters respond to South Philly fire, officials say
    CBS Philly16 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy