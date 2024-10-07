As Hurricane Milton intensifies, some head to Philadelphia

Some travelers looking to escape Hurricane Milton land in Philadelphia 02:02

Baggage claim was busy at Philadelphia International Airport Monday – often packed with travelers flying back from Florida, which is in the path of Hurricane Milton .

Heading home is the plan for Dennis Cunerd and his family.

"We needed to get out of its path. We were at Disney World and the hurricane was headed straight for Orlando," Cunerd said.

The decision to cut the Disney trip in half came just the day before for Cunerd and his family from Bethlehem as Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm.

"There was a lot of buzz. It was pretty crazy, the airport this morning in Orlando was very crowded, a lot of people were trying to get out of the way of the hurricane," Cunerd said.

Zachary Gross, a junior at the University of Tampa, also flew in from Orlando Monday afternoon.

"We had a hurricane about a week ago, so I went over to Naples, just kind of hung out there for a few days – it didn't really hit. But this one is looking like it's a direct hit," Gross said.

He decided for this storm, he was leaving the state and going to stay with friends at Penn State.

His classes are canceled once again.

"Everyone is starting to board up their windows, everything like that. Get ready for the flooding, everyone is kind of just scrambling right now," Gross said.

Kathy and Bob Rosenthal rode out Hurricane Helene at their home in Venice, Florida.

"I've seen more people say they're leaving. Even in our community where we live," Kathy Rosenthal said.

The Bensalem couple was already scheduled to come home on Monday, but they're keeping a close eye on Milton. Their daughter evacuated with her dog and boyfriend before the storm. Kathy Rosenthal added her daughter's boyfriend grew up in Florida and has never left for a hurricane. For this one, she said, he did.

"He went into work yesterday morning and called my daughter at 7:45 a.m. and said 'I want you to get the dog and leave.' I'm coming home, I'll be home, but right now I want you to pack up and leave. He goes, 'I don't like the looks of this one, it looks bad,'" Kathy Rosenthal said.

Johnie Winters arrived at PHL from Tampa. He is hoping his mobile home in Port Richie, Florida, withstands the hurricane. He prepped it as best he could.

"If it comes directly through Pasco County, it'll wipe out all the mobiles. It'll be devastating," Winters said. He added, "Just praying for everyone to be safe and hope it doesn't hit us."

Airports including Tampa , Orlando and St. Pete-Clearwater will all shut down ahead of the storm.