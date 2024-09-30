Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Philly

    Democrats bullish about TV anchor's chances of unseating GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    By Scott MacFarlaneHunter Woodall,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp9Ek_0vogsZk700

    Where the 2024 race stands 50 days from Election Day 06:21

    Some of the town squares and tree-lined streets in south central Pennsylvania are political battleground areas, and they look the part. On Keller Street, near St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mechanicsburg, one lawn is jammed with blue Democratic campaign signs, but down the road from the busy Sheetz gas station in the 18th-century township of Mount Holly Springs, side-by-side red signs promote former President Donald Trump and GOP Rep. Scott Perry , who represents the 10th Congressional District.

    Democrats are bullish on their prospects here, as both parties fixate on a number of potentially competitive races in the state. Republicans dismiss any thought that Perry, a six-term Republican and Army War College graduate, is truly vulnerable in November .

    The 10th-District race has some distinctive features and unique candidate back stories that have thrust the race into the spotlight, even in a state that's already saturated with high-stakes political races.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6lYK_0vogsZk700
    File: Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) walks through the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

    Through the end of June, federal campaign finance records showed Perry with a large spending advantage for the entire cycle, compared to his Democratic challenger. But those latest filings also indicated Perry was trailing in cash on hand and his reelection bid, having directed a sizable amount of his campaign funding toward legal counsel.

    Democrats found a high-profile challenger to run for the seat in Janelle Stelson. A newcomer to politics, she is a familiar face throughout the 10th District as a longtime television anchor on a powerhouse TV station based in York, Pennsylvania.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuqOV_0vogsZk700
    File: Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District Janelle Stelson campaigns in York, Pa. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo by Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Stelson entered the race last October , putting her at the common disadvantage of lost time against an incumbent who had been able to fundraise for months before she declared her candidacy. And yet, from early April to the end of June, Stelson raised more than twice what Perry brought in during that same period of time.

    Perry, who won the district by a comfortable 7 points in 2022, has cut a high profile with Republican colleagues. He was previously chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and his roots in Pennsylvania include studies at Penn State University and a stint in the station national guard. But Democrats sensed an opportunity to oust Perry after he came under scrutiny during Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

    The FBI briefly seized and copied data from Perry's phone in 2022. He was also issued a subpoena by the House Jan. 6 select committee amid investigations into whether he helped try to install a Trump loyalist in the Justice Department to help Trump's efforts.

    Perry has denied any wrongdoing, and he was not prosecuted for defying the committee's subpoena. But Democrats are emphasizing the scrutiny surrounding Perry as they seek to boost Stelson's campaign.

    "He's been in power a long time, and I think people are hungry for something new," Stelson told CBS News in between campaign stops in September. Along with other Democratic challenges in  House races across the country, Stelson points to improving fundraising as evidence that she's a formidable challenger.

    "We were able to outraise the six-term incumbent last quarter by double, making the most vulnerable MAGA extremist in Congress even more vulnerable," she said.

    Democrats are touting Stelson's competitive fundraising and her initial series of advertisements. In one ad, Stelson argued, "Perry is not for freedom. He's all about his power."

    Heading into a party meeting in the basement of the Capitol in mid-September, Perry told CBS News, "I fight on behalf of the people that I represent. I think they know that, and I just tell my story."

    Perry also pushed back on a question about the subpoena and scrutiny he received during the House Jan. 6 probe.

    "Let me characterize the question correctly, asking for an investigation — you term it otherwise — but asking for an investigation based on the wishes of my many, many, many constituents is an appropriate role for a member of Congress," he said.

    The National Republican Congressional Committee, the party's House campaign arm, has targeted Stelson in its effort to preserve the Republican majority in the House.

    "The Democrat Party left behind voters in Pennsylvania 10th District by embracing radical left-wing policies that drove up crime, the cost of living and unleashed chaos at the border," an NRCC spokesman told CBS News "As they have in previous cycles, Pennsylvania voters will reject an out-of-touch Democrat who doesn't even live in the district."

    The 10th District race is part of a multi-front political war the parties are fighting in Pennsylvania.  The commonwealth is viewed as a decisive — if not the decisive — state in the 2024 presidential race. Republicans are touting their efforts to win a pair of competitive House races in the Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley areas. Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat seeking his fourth term, is running a multi-million dollar campaign to fend off Republican Dave McCormick.

    Republicans deny that the 10th District is truly as competitive as other Pennsylvania battleground races, but Stelson said the political complexion of the district is shifting.

    "Hampden township in Cumberland County is one of the fastest growing areas in the entire state, and the folks who are coming in are bluer than the folks who have been there before," she told CBS News.

    Stelson's unique background adds a variable to the race. As a longtime TV anchor on the local NBC affiliate station, Stelson has visibility that transcends that of other political candidates. She has emphasized her name recognition in campaign ads, speeches and in her interview with CBS News.

    "If I haven't been in your living room doing a story on you, chances are I have been in your living room on the TV," she said. "So, being the trusted, nonpartisan voice for 38 years, I think people are responding well to that."

    The congressional race drew multiple appearances over the summer from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro , a Democrat who has been an active surrogate for his party's candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

    At a meeting of campaign volunteers in Harrisburg on Sept. 7, Shapiro lauded Stelson in a joint appearance. Earlier this summer, at an event in Cumberland County, he referred to Stelson as a "trusted voice."

    One of Perry's fellow House Republicans expressed confidence in his reelection bid.

    "He ran a very good race last time, and I think he's doing the same thing now," Rep. Lloyd Smucker told CBS News.

    Mike Marinella, a spokesman for the NRCC, thinks that in the final days of the campaign, Democrats will be hard-pressed to invest significantly in Pennsylvania's 10th District. He predicted, "Their resources will be spread thin, making it more of a challenge for them to be competitive in this district."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 76
    Add a Comment
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    2d ago
    Scott is a deranged right wing wacko who tried to overthrow our government. That bum should be in Prison with the other Traitors !
    John Brice
    2d ago
    🗳🗳🗳🗳💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Pennsylvania is the key to the White House, chief CBS News elections correspondent says
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Kamala Harris ‘can’t win the election’ without Pennsylvania: Chris Stirewalt
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Why this man is climbing up and down the Rocky Steps 1,000 times
    CBS Philly5 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    University of Pennsylvania suspends professor over comments on race
    CBS Philly3 days ago
    Philly native completes 1,000 laps on art museum steps in honor of his brother
    CBS Philly3 days ago
    Bear death caught on camera postpones Fat Bear Week plans
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Walz traveling to Pennsylvania for first campaign events after VP debate
    CBS Philly14 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Delco borough still considering hiring police chief under invesatigation
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    AOC Joins Allred Campaign as he Seeks to Upset Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate Race
    Latin Times8 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    What products could be affected by the port strike?
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    JD Vance holding campaign rally in Newtown, Pa. Saturday
    CBS Philly4 days ago
    2 former PSU students sentenced for roles in Timothy Piazza hazing case
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    The Wistar Gala 2024 in Philadelphia
    CBS Philly4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    American Pickers star Frank Fritz dead at 60 after suffering stroke as co-star Mike Wolfe says ‘I will miss you so much’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Phillies fans stock up on merchandise in Broomall, Delaware County
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Sen. Warren joining Harris-Walz campaign trail in Montgomery County Sunday
    CBS Philly4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy