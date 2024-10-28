Gérard Depardieu skipping sex assaults hearing, lawyer says

Gérard Depardieu to miss hearing in sexual assault case, lawyer says 00:25

Paris — French actor Gérard Depardieu, who is facing trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021 , won't appear before a criminal court in Paris on Monday due to health reasons, his lawyer said.

Depardieu, who previously has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of using "violence, coercion, surprise or threat" in the alleged assault, which prosecutors said took place on the set of "Les Volets verts" ("The Green Shutters").

Lawyer Jérémie Assous said doctors say the actor's health doesn't enable him to appear for the opening of the trial on Monday.



Depardieu "is deeply affected and unfortunately his doctors don't allow him to appear at the hearing," Assous told France Info radio.

Assous said he will ask the court for the postponement of the trial because his client "wishes to come, wants to express himself."

Prosecutors say that in both cases, victims reported that the 75-year-old actor trapped them between his legs and groped their buttocks, genitals, chest and breasts over their clothes.

The trial was scheduled as France continues to reckon with sexual violence in the wake of the #MeToo movement that struggled to find traction, especially in the cinema industry.

One woman's allegations

One of the victims has been identified as a 53-year-old production designer. The Associated Press doesn't generally identify victims of sexual assault without their consent. Her lawyer did not respond to an AP's email on that matter.

According to Paris prosecutors, the woman told investigators that she'd first heard sexual remarks from Depardieu and then one day, as she walked past him, he had "grabbed her, pulled her toward him, blocked her with his legs, and groped her waist, hips and chest, accompanying his gestures with obscene remarks."

Three people witnessed it, prosecutors said, confirming that the woman made an attempt to break away from Depardieu's grip and that she seemed "shocked." A psychiatrist's examination resulted in her being granted a seven-day leave.

After the incident, it was arranged for Depardieu to apologize. But in a TV interview aired Saturday, the woman said the actor was furious and blamed her for causing trouble. Prosecutors said witnesses confirmed that what Depardieu had said did not constitute an apology.

In the interview with French online news site Mediapart, the production designer - who spoke on camera but only gave her first name - said the alleged assault had taken a toll on her personal and professional life for at least 1 1/2 years. She said she could not sleep well, suffered anxiety attacks and lost weight.

The woman, according to prosecutors, said it had taken her a while to file a complaint but she decided to do so after hearing on television that there had never been an incident during the shoot.

Another woman's allegations

The month before the alleged assault, another woman also working on the film's set had complained about Depardieu, Paris prosecutors said.

A director's assistant told investigators Depardieu had touched her buttocks on several occasions. She had expressed her disapproval and in return, Depardieu, she said, had been insulting toward her. She was also given a six-day leave by a psychiatrist.

Assous, Depardieu's lawyer, told the AP in an email Saturday that "the witnesses and evidence (Depardieu) will produce will demonstrate that he is the target of false accusations."

Despite the allegations against Depardieu, many have come out in his support, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Late last year, 56 French performers, writers and producers published an essay defending the film star, saying that when "Gérard Depardieu is targeted this way, it is the art (of cinema) that is being attacked.

Prior allegations

Their call came just weeks after national broadcaster France 2 put out a documentary outlining accusations of sexual misconduct by 16 women against Depardieu and showed the actor making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

In the footage, Depardieu can be seen making groaning sounds and sexual comments in front of women, including a girl about 10 years old who is horseback riding. He can also be seen posing for a photo, saying he was "touching the bottom" of a North Korean interpreter by his side.

He was charged in 2021 with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped, following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

In an open letter published in the conservative-leaning newspaper Le Figaro, Depardieu said last year: "I have never, ever abused a woman."

The actor was long seen as a national icon in France. He has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, actor Judith Godrèche called on France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse during the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars.

Godrèche had previously alleged two prominent filmmakers sexually abused her when she was a teen, sending new shockwaves through the industry.

More recently, the ongoing trial of 50 men accused of raping a woman who had been previously drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband shook the country . Protests spread nationwide last weekend in support of the victim, a mother and grandmother in her early 70s, who has become a hero to many victims of sexual violence for insisting that her trial be open to the public.