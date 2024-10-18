Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Stuck with $30,000 in credit card debt? Here's how much a forgiveness plan can cover.

    By Matt Richardson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIhet_0wCJS7Sm00

    We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

    If you've checked your credit card bill recently you may not be happy with what you've seen. With credit card interest rates at a near-record high of 23% currently – and the average American owing around $8,000 right now – you may find it difficult to make much more than a minimum monthly payment. That could lead to cascading debt with no clear payoff date in sight as making minimum payments ensures years of credit card debt, assuming you don't use your card in the interim. This is partially why Americans now collectively owe approximately $1.4 trillion on their cards, a record high.

    Fortunately, whether you owe that $8,000 or a higher sum like $20,000 or even $30,000 , there are some helpful debt relief options available. One of the best to pursue for those who owe a five-figure sum like $30,000 is credit card debt forgiveness . By working with a reputable debt relief servicer , borrowers can potentially qualify to have a significant portion of their existing debt forgiven. But how much of a $30,000 credit card debt can be forgiven? That's what we'll break down below.

    Don't let your high-rate credit card debt pile up. Get started with credit card debt forgiveness now .

    How much of a $30,000 credit card debt will a forgiveness plan cover?

    Credit card debt forgiveness won't eliminate your existing debt. If you're looking to start clean and be debt-free you'll need to pursue a more drastic course via bankruptcy . But that alternative comes with severe consequences including long-term damage to your credit score and, thus, your ability to obtain inexpensive, low-interest-rate credit in the future. If you want to avoid that scenario then credit card debt forgiveness is your next best option.

    In general, credit card debt forgiveness covers 30% to 50% of your existing debt. If you have $30,000 in credit card debt then you can expect to settle for somewhere between $9,000 and $15,000. While that may be enough relief to get you back toward financial independence, it won't be available by simply applying.

    You'll need to qualify for credit card debt forgiveness by having more than $7,500 in debt (which applies here). But you'll also need to be able to demonstrate an existing financial hardship that prevents you from being able to make your payments as agreed upon. This could be the loss of employment, a medical issue or something else. Documentation demonstrating this will need to be provided to the lender. You're also more likely to qualify if you're already behind on your monthly payments. If you've been paying your card on time each month, even if it's just via a minimum payment that's done little to drop your balance, lenders are less likely to offer you help via a forgiveness plan. After all, making payments on time demonstrates an ability to repay what you owe, even if it's on a slower schedule than you may prefer.

    If you meet these qualifications, however (and, possibly, some others depending on the servicer in question), you may be able to knock down that $30,000 balance into the four digits.

    Check your credit card debt forgiveness eligibility online today .

    The bottom line

    Credit card debt forgiveness can be a great resource for borrowers struggling to pay off a balance of $30,000 or more. But it won't cover the full amount owed. If borrowers need to eliminate their balance in full other, more drastic alternatives may need to be explored. Credit card debt forgiveness, however, can make a big dent. Options like debt consolidation loans , debt management programs , and even balance transfer cards can also help. So do your research and speak to a professional debt relief specialist to best determine which recourse is most applicable to your current financial circumstances.

    Learn more here now .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    FEMA administrator on disinformation after Hurricane Helene
    CBS News3 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    How is the economy really doing just weeks before the U.S. election?
    CBS News2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media12 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Zillow adds fire and other climate risk scores to SoCal home listings
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers9 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Group says oil storage mandates could lead to artificial shortages and higher gas prices in CA
    The HD Post23 days ago
    City Council to weigh dissolving Hogpen Creek dredging tax
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Major SoCal refinery ceasing operations affecting 600 employees and 300 contractors
    The HD Post3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy