Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Trump's use of "Hallelujah" is "blasphemy," Rufus Wainwright says

    By Aimee Picchi,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mzfT_0w962oJf00

    Trump turns town hall into listening party after attendees faint 09:00

    On Monday, Donald Trump turned a town hall Q&A into a music-listening session, with the former president swaying on stage for more than 30 minutes to some of his favorite songs. The tunes included Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," as covered by the singer Rufus Wainwright in the film "Shrek."

    Now, Wainwright and Cohen's estate are taking issue with Trump's use of the song, with the popular singer writing on social media that "witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy."

    The publishing company for Cohen's estate has sent a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign, Wainwright said. Cohen, who died in 2016 at the age of 82, originally released the song in 1984, with many musicians later covering it, including Wainwright and the late Jeff Buckley.

    The Trump campaign and representatives for Wainwright and Cohen's estate didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

    The spat over "Hallelujah" marks the latest tussle between musicians and the Trump campaign, which has repeatedly been asked to stop playing songs by artists ranging from Celine Dion to Queen . Some of the artists said they are opposed to their music accompanying any type of political event, while others, like Wainwright, have been more pointed in linking their music to Trump.

    "The song 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth," Wainwright wrote on Tuesday.

    He added that he was "mortified" that the song was played at the Trump event, adding that "the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen's masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he's caused."

    Wainwright added that he is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

    Trump played several other recordings at the town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles outside Philadelphia, after two attendees needed medical attention. Those songs included "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown, "An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley and "Nothing Compares 2 U," by the late Sinead O'Connor.

    Musicians who have objected to Trump using their music

    Wainwright joins a number of other musicians who have asked the Trump campaign to stop using their songs. Some of those artists include:

    • Celine Dion, whose representatives in August told Trump that his use of her 1990s song "My Heart Will Go On" was "unauthorized" and had not received her permission.
    • The Foo Fighters, who in August objected to Trump playing the band's "My Hero" when he welcomed former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at an Arizona rally. The Foo Fighters said they hadn't given permission for the use of the song, and that any royalties received as a result of the Trump campaign's use of the song would be donated to Harris' campaign.
    • Isaac Hayes, with a federal judge in Atlanta ruling last month that Trump and his campaign must stop using the song "Hold On, I'm Coming" while the family of one of the song's co-writers pursues a lawsuit against the former president over its use.
    • The White Stripes, who in September sued Trump in a case that alleges he used their hit song "Seven Nation Army" without permission in a video posted to social media.
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Akhenaten Friend
    2h ago
    One would think… you know what? Early voters, just let loose and mosh pit. 🕺
    Mike Weirsky
    2d ago
    I’m Mike weirsky , the winner of the lottery winner of $273m in NJ. I'm helping those who are needs with this money givers never lack❤️❤️❤️.kindly send a DM through the text number below…. +17086203504
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Morning Joe’ Utterly Baffled by Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Rally Dancing Episode: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Trump attends Al Smith dinner while Harris appears in pre-recorded video
    CBS News23 hours ago
    Maggie Haberman Pokes Trump In Sorest Of Spots: ‘More Incoherent’ And ‘He’s Older’
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    Evangelicals buried by Christian columnist for latching on to Trump's 'freak show'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Texas appeals court denies motion to stay Robert Roberson's scheduled execution
    CBS News23 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Details of iconic shipwreck revealed in never-before-seen footage
    CBS News2 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    He was left to die in a garbage can as a newborn, and now wants justice
    CBS News18 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Trump overcharged Secret Service to stay at his D.C. hotel, report says
    CBS News6 hours ago
    Widow of Jan. 6 officer testifies at rioter's sentencing
    CBS News22 hours ago
    Opinion: Donald Trump is dangerous; JD Vance is much worse
    The Hill2 days ago
    Trump sought new NDA from Stormy Daniels this year, documents show
    CBS News7 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Judge rules evidence in Trump 2020 election case to be unsealed Friday
    CBS News16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Ex-Olympic snowboarder charged with ordering killings in cocaine ring out of LA
    CBS News1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Serena Williams had benign cyst size of "small grapefruit" removed from neck
    CBS News2 days ago
    Biden, Clinton and Obama remember Ethel Kennedy at memorial service
    CBS News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy