Breanna Stewart, wife got threatening, anti-gay emails after WNBA Finals game

10/15: CBS Evening News 17:13

Minneapolis — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart says she and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, received threatening, homophobic anonymous emails after Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The emails went directly to Xargay Casademont's account, which was a bit unnerving for the couple, Stewart said at practice on Tuesday.

"The fact it came to Marta's email is something she (had to) see. The level of closeness was a little bit different," she said. "Make sure that myself and Marta are OK, but that our kids are the safest."

"I think that for Marta, especially, I think it was, it is, terrifying," ESPN quotes Stewart as saying.

Marta Xargay Casademont, left, and Breanna Stewart attend "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris. Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for NBC Universal

According to ESPN, Stewart and Xargay Casademont have two children: three-year-old Ruby and 11-month-old Theo.

Stewart had a chance to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but missed one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and then a potential tying layup at the overtime buzzer. Minnesota ended up winning the game and now the series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

The two-time MVP said she notified the team about the emails and they escalated it to league security.

"We're taking the proper precautions. I think the threats continue to build after Game 1," Stewart said. "We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made."

The New York Post was first to report the threats.

Stewart said Xargay Casademont filed a complaint with police at the advice of the team and security.

"Being in the Finals and everything like that, it makes sense to file something formal," Stewart said.

The New York Police Department confirmed that it received a report of aggravated harassment involving emails sent to "a 33-year-old victim." The department's hate crimes taskforce is investigating, a spokesperson with the department's media relations team said.

Stewart said she doesn't usually look at most of the messages she receives and that they usually go to her agency, but once she was made aware of them by her wife she wanted to let fans know there's no place for it.

"For me to use this platform to let people know its unacceptable to bring to our sport," she said.

There have been many more online threats to players through social media and email this season.

"We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA," a WNBA spokesperson said. "We're aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures."

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the rising number of attacks that players have dealt with on social media at her state-of-the league address before Game 1.

She said there's no place for it and the league will work with the players' union to figure out what they can do together to combat it.

Engelbert mentioned technology and mental health support.

"It just is something where we have to continue to be a voice for this, a voice against it, condemning it, and making sure that we find every opportunity to support our players, who have been dealing with this for much longer than this year," Engelbert said.

ESPN reports that Stewart said, "There needs to be a little bit of like a protocol or a thing before the season, because this year, especially ... it's really starting to happen."