Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Breanna Stewart, wife got threatening, anti-gay emails after WNBA Finals game

    By CBS/AP,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeBpJ_0w8nQtOi00

    10/15: CBS Evening News 17:13

    Minneapolis — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart says she and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, received threatening, homophobic anonymous emails after Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

    The emails went directly to Xargay Casademont's account, which was a bit unnerving for the couple, Stewart said at practice on Tuesday.

    "The fact it came to Marta's email is something she (had to) see. The level of closeness was a little bit different," she said. "Make sure that myself and Marta are OK, but that our kids are the safest."

    "I think that for Marta, especially, I think it was, it is, terrifying," ESPN quotes Stewart as saying.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094oYD_0w8nQtOi00
    Marta Xargay Casademont, left, and Breanna Stewart attend "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris. Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for NBC Universal

    According to ESPN, Stewart and Xargay Casademont have two children: three-year-old Ruby and 11-month-old Theo.

    Stewart had a chance to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but missed one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and then a potential tying layup at the overtime buzzer. Minnesota ended up winning the game and now the series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

    The two-time MVP said she notified the team about the emails and they escalated it to league security.

    "We're taking the proper precautions. I think the threats continue to build after Game 1," Stewart said. "We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made."

    The New York Post was first to report the threats.

    Stewart said Xargay Casademont filed a complaint with police at the advice of the team and security.

    "Being in the Finals and everything like that, it makes sense to file something formal," Stewart said.

    The New York Police Department confirmed that it received a report of aggravated harassment involving emails sent to "a 33-year-old victim." The department's hate crimes taskforce is investigating, a spokesperson with the department's media relations team said.

    Stewart said she doesn't usually look at most of the messages she receives and that they usually go to her agency, but once she was made aware of them by her wife she wanted to let fans know there's no place for it.

    "For me to use this platform to let people know its unacceptable to bring to our sport," she said.

    There have been many more online threats to players through social media and email this season.

    "We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA," a WNBA spokesperson said. "We're aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures."

    Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the rising number of attacks that players have dealt with on social media at her state-of-the league address before Game 1.

    She said there's no place for it and the league will work with the players' union to figure out what they can do together to combat it.

    Engelbert mentioned technology and mental health support.

    "It just is something where we have to continue to be a voice for this, a voice against it, condemning it, and making sure that we find every opportunity to support our players, who have been dealing with this for much longer than this year," Engelbert said.

    ESPN reports that Stewart said, "There needs to be a little bit of like a protocol or a thing before the season, because this year, especially ... it's really starting to happen."

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mike Weirsky
    1d ago
    I’m Mike weirsky , the winner of the lottery winner of $273m in NJ. I'm helping those who are needs with this money givers never lack❤️❤️❤️.kindly send a DM through the text number below…. +17086203504
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
    CBS News8 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Charges dropped against Tyron McAlpin following release of arrest video
    CBS News7 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Big Lots to close another 56 locations in 27 states. Here's where.
    CBS News1 day ago
    How to watch the Broncos vs. Saints game tonight
    CBS News11 hours ago
    Grand jury formally indicts alleged Georgia school shooter, father
    CBS News12 hours ago
    Ex-Olympic snowboarder charged with ordering killings in cocaine ring out of LA
    CBS News13 hours ago
    2 boys killed in separate haunted hayride incidents in 2 days
    CBS News2 days ago
    Texas appeals court denies motion to stay Robert Roberson's scheduled execution
    CBS News10 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Widow of Jan. 6 officer testifies at rioter's sentencing
    CBS News9 hours ago
    Serena Williams had benign cyst size of "small grapefruit" removed from neck
    CBS News1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    "Mysterious black balls" close 2 popular beaches in Australia
    CBS News1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Indian government employee charged in foiled murder plot in New York
    CBS News9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy