    Man attacked and killed by multiple dogs in upstate New York

    By CBS/AP,

    2 days ago

    18-month-old girl killed by dog in Newark, authorities say 01:14

    A man was fatally attacked by several dogs in Albany, police said Thursday.

    Officers found multiple pit bulls attacking the man behind a building when they responded to the scene at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. One of the officers fired his weapon to stop the attack, striking at least one dog, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department and a department spokeswoman.

    Cell phone videos of the attack given to CBS affiliate WRGB by witnesses show the man being mauled by several dogs before collapsing. The footage then shows the dogs continuing to attack him as they dragged him across the yard.

    The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

    A local humane society also responded to the scene, and several crates carrying dogs were seen getting loaded into their van, WRGB reported.

    Police said all of the dogs have been accounted for and will be placed in appropriate settings.

    Police said the investigation was continuing and did not release additional information Thursday morning.

    In March, a 1-year-old boy died in Connecticut he was attacked by a Dalmatian pit bull mix. Just days before that, an infant was killed and the child's parents injured in a dog attack at a home in New Jersey.

    According to Forbes , around 30 to 50 people die due to dog bites each year.

    Ivan G. Line
    1d ago
    Senseless!
    WRAPAHOE ENDEND
    1d ago
    pit bulls have spring jaws an powerful.... God made them that way... just like a mower made to do a job. .. the dog cannot help himself. them jaws gotta chomp.... !!
